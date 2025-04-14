Liverpool are “100 per cent” interested in signing RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, while Virgil van Dijk has made an exciting Reds transfer claim.

Speaking to Anfield Index, journalist David Lynch has said that Simons is a summer target for Liverpool.

“Xavi Simons is definitely a player Liverpool like, 100 per cent is on the radar,” Lynch said.

“Whether that becomes something this summer depends a lot on the competition around him where the spots where you can fit him in open up in the squad.

“But if it does and there’s a real possibility for that to happen, then I’m pretty sure he’ll be high up on the list. They definitely like him.”

Simons only joined Leipzig permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in January, but that’s not to say they aren’t willing to cash in on him.

Van Dijk has claimed that Liverpool are “planning to make it a big summer” of transfers once the window gets underway. Music to the ears of every Reds fan!

Liverpool are set for a “proper pre-season” before the 2025/26 campaign gets underway, with new training plans revealed

Mohammed Kudus made a big impression on Slot in Liverpool’s victory at home to West Ham and his release clause has now been explained

Adidas are set to release an all-timer Liverpool kit that we will hardly get to see worn next season. It’s a belter!

Want to know exactly how the Reds can win the Premier League title THIS weekend? Find out here

This Is Anfield pair Joanna Durkan and Sam Millne have dissected the win over West Ham, with Slot’s substitutions questioned, despite the result:

“While Bradley’s withdrawal was possibly unavoidable, Slot’s other substitutions were perplexing and seemed to signal that the game was won. “The Reds got progressively worse with each of their changes, first Gakpo for Jota then Tsimikas for Robertson. “With West Ham winning more battles in midfield, Szoboszlai came on for Jones in the 68th minute but didn’t make any impact and instead only served to make things more chaotic. “We got the usual closing cameo from Endo, but even the decision to take Salah off at the same time was questionable in hindsight.”

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly set to take a minority ownership stake in Championship side Swansea. Didn’t see that one coming! (BBC Sport)

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior moving to the Saudi Pro League this summer is reportedly “not entirely off the table.” What a waste that would be! (Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)

Gary Neville says Man United are in a “desperate situation” after their 4-1 thumping at Newcastle on Sunday. It’s lovely to see! (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have spent the most on agents fees of all Premier League clubs for the second year in a row – a little over £60 million! – with the figures released by the FA.

On this day in 2012, Liverpool memorably beat Everton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Reds fell behind to a Nikica Jelavic goal, following a defensive mix-up, but the game turned on its head in the second half.

Suarez and Carroll clinch the derby at Wembley ? 14/04/12 ?? pic.twitter.com/3LV9uiRe3C — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2025

Luis Suarez brilliantly equalised with an outside-of-the-foot finish, before Andy Carroll headed home a dramatic late winner.

Liverpool may have lost the final to Chelsea, but that win over the Blues was still a day to treasure.