Adidas may have supplied one of their most eye-catching designs for a Liverpool shirt which fans will barely see in action, the latest kit leak for 2025/26 suggests.

Liverpool have now officially confirmed their new deal with Adidas starting next season, though the wrinkles over their takeover from Nike are yet to be ironed out.

As it stands, the Reds will begin pre-season wearing the current campaign’s Nike kits, as their agreement with the American supplier does not formally expire until August 1.

Negotiations are likely to be ongoing over an early separation package to allow Arne Slot‘s side to debut their new Adidas kits in their warmup friendlies – including for the tour of Hong Kong and Japan.

Though next season’s kits are yet to be unveiled, a number of reliable leaks have already showcased the expected designs for those worn at home and away plus an alternative third kit.

According to enthusiasts @jerseyfirstlook and @KB2X, supporting information from Footy Headlines, a new leak has revealed an eye-catching goalkeeper shirt as part of the third kit range.

A bold design with black-and-grey stripes and white detailing, the shirt is set to feature the Adidas Trefoil logo as well as a throwback LFC badge.

It will include a standout crew-neck collar and subtle vertical stripes across the entire body of the shirt.

While a full image of the leaked shirt is yet to have surfaced, it will be based on a template for Adidas’ third goalkeeper kits and therefore similar to that worn by Real Madrid among others.

It is almost certain to be a popular design among supporters but is unlikely to be worn on a regular basis by the likes of Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Giorgi Mamardashvili.



There is an argument to make that it would be more well received as next season’s away outfield kit, with the expected release a white design reminiscent of a recent kit worn by Man United.

But instead it is due to be worn on sporadic occasions by Liverpool’s goalkeepers either when the outfielders also wear the third kit or there are clashes with the home and away goalkeeper kits and those worn by the opposition.

Liverpool’s goalkeepers are expected to wear green as part of the home kit while a pink variation of Adidas’ standard template has also been floated.