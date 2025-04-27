Liverpool FC team news vs. Tottenham – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool have just one player out injured for the visit of Tottenham, with both right-backs returning to full fitness over the last couple of weeks.

Before any potential Premier League title celebrations is a game Liverpool must get at least a point from, if they are to enjoy themselves on Sunday evening.

Having had a full week’s recovery from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Leicester, Arne Slot has almost a full squad to pick from as Tottenham arrive at Anfield.

Here is who will miss out for Liverpool vs. Tottenham:

Joe Gomez (hamstring) – out

Joe Gomez is the only man missing for Liverpool against Tottenham, but he is getting gradually closer to a possible return before the season’s end.

On Friday, Slot said: “If his recovery goes well he would be able to [play], maybe in the last one or two games of the season, but he’s still not training with us yet.

“He’s coming closer and closer to training with the team, but then he’s been out for a long time.

“Conor Bradley, it took him a while before he could even come in, let alone start.

“So I think he will be available in the last one, two or three games – if his recovery goes as planned.”

With a potential departure on the horizon this summer, it would certainly be nice to see Gomez play again this season as Liverpool’s longest-serving player.

As Slot mentioned, Bradley has been starting but not finishing games in recent weeks. The 21-year-old played against West Ham and Leicester but was taken off before the end on both occasions.

In the latter fixture, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who of course scored the winner, was his replacement, and it will be interesting to see who Slot picks if they are both back up to full speed.

Like Liverpool, Tottenham haven’t got too many injury issues at the moment.

They are, however, missing captain Son Heung-min who has missed their last three matches due to a foot injury. Meanwhile, Radu Dragusin remains absent following ACL surgery in February.

With a crucial Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, Ange Postecoglou may see fit to rotate at Anfield, as he alluded to on Friday.

The Tottenham manager said: “It will be a matter of playing a few that need the game time and others we feel may need less exposure, we’ll have a look at that.”

• READ HERE: Liverpool lineup vs. Tottenham with left-back choice made and Jones to start?

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa