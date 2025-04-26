Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min and 1 other against Liverpool

Tottenham will be without captain Son Heung-min and one other player as they travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in the Premier League.

While the focus will be on the potential for wild Liverpool title celebrations, there are two teams playing at Anfield on Sunday.

Tottenham arrive with little to play for in the Premier League but with a massive Europa League semi-final looming just four days later.

For the match against Liverpool at least, they will be without Son who has scored seven goals in 19 career appearances against the Reds.

The South Korea international has missed Tottenham‘s last three matches with a foot injury, and on Friday, manager Ange Postecoglou said: “We don’t have injury problems, as such.

“The only one is Sonny, trying to work his way back. He’s improving, which is positive for us, but not (fit) for Sunday.

“Everyone from the last game has come back well, so apart from the longer-term ones, the rest of the squad is fit and available.”

With a Europa League semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt to come on Thursday, Tottenham fans will hope Son is back for the fixture. However, Postecoglou didn’t seem too optimistic.

The Spurs manager added: “We’ll see. He’s improving. It’s the first time he’s been out on the grass today, he said it felt distinctively better than it was. It’s a day-by-day situation.”

Radu Dragusin is the only other Tottenham player out injured. The defender underwent ACL surgery in early February and isn’t expected to play again this season.

Rotation for Tottenham?

Given the importance of Tottenham‘s upcoming semi-final – they haven’t won a trophy since 2008 – there is the distinct possibility that they rest players on Sunday.

Asked about potential rotation, Postecoglou said: “It will be a matter of playing a few that need the game time and others we feel may need less exposure, we’ll have a look at that.”

Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson are all players who could be rested with a potential forward line consisting of Wilson Odobert, Richarlison and Mathys Tel.

That trio have scored just 11 goals between them all season, while providing just two assists in total.

Guglielmo Vicario is expected to play in goal behind a possible back four of Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Destiny Udogie.

Meanwhile, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski could line up in midfield as Tottenham seek their first Anfield victory since 2011.

Possible Tottenham XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Danso, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski; Odobert, Richarlison, Tel