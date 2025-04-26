Liverpool FC title celebrations: 19 photos of when fans partied outside Anfield

Liverpool are one point away from sealing the Premier League title for 2024/25 and thousands of fans are expected to celebrate outside Anfield like in 2020.

The last time Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions the cultural landscape was much different.

With lockdown measures in effect, Jurgen Klopp and his players were playing in near-empty stadiums and lifted the trophy on the Kop with only a select group present.

Supporters were not permitted to attend any of the final nine fixtures, as they were advised to stay at home whenever possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But with Liverpool having not won the title since 1990, the night they were crowned champions via Chelsea‘s 2-1 win over Man City saw thousands head to Anfield to celebrate a 19th title together.

Ahead of this season’s coronation, here’s a look back at the scenes from outside the stadium on June 25, 2020.

Almost five years on, things are much different, with restrictions long since lifted and Anfield expanded to a capacity of 61,276 following the redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand.

With the opportunity to secure the title with a draw or, ideally, a win over Tottenham on Sunday evening the scenes outside the stadium and around the city will be busier and even more vibrant than in 2020.

It is a time to savour, with Liverpool on an upward curve under new management in Arne Slot and having dominated the Premier League while their rivals collapse.

If there’s ever a time to celebrate, it is now. Make Anfield red and enjoy No. 20!