Liverpool Women were agonisingly beaten 2-1 by Chelsea Women as the Reds missed out on their first FA Cup final for 29 years.

Chelsea Women 2-1 Liverpool Women

FA Cup Semi-Final, Kingsmeadow

April 12, 2025

Goals: Cuthbert 45+2′, Beever-Jones 90+4′; Smith 21′

Each of Liverpool’s previous three FA Cup games this season had been played away from home and the odds were against them as they again faced a road trip, this time to face reigning WSL champions Chelsea.

While the Reds have been somewhat of a bogey side for Chelsea in recent years, the hosts had the last laugh on Sunday but not without being made to work for their semi-final victory.

After a minute’s silence to remember the Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool started the game with energy levels high, but Chelsea soon settled into their rhythm and pushed the Reds back.

Despite the hosts’ possession, Liverpool took the lead against the run of play, as Sam Kerr played a great pass into the path of Olivia Smith.

WHO ELSE!? ?? A devastating ball from Höbinger feeds in Olivia Smith, who provides a special moment for @LiverpoolFCW ?#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/YP2sKc1Fvm — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) April 12, 2025

The 20-year-old used her blistering pace to race onto the ball, before holding off England defender Millie Bright to finish into the far corner from seven yards out.

As the first half went on, the visitors were pushed deeper into their own territory, though, and eventually Chelsea got their equaliser.

Just before half time, Erin Cuthbert, a standout midfielder on the day, cushioned the ball over goalkeeper Rachael Laws, with the shot-stopper unable to get enough of a touch to keep it out.

Half time: Chelsea Women 1-1 Liverpool Women

The second half began as the first finished, with Chelsea dominating. For all the hosts’ possession, however, they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

While Liverpool’s outfielders worked tirelessly off the ball to limit the opposition’s space, Laws did her part by helping to run down the clock – that was until she was booked for time-wasting in the 74th minute.

Sensing a need to change approach, interim manager Amber Whiteley replaced Leanne Kiernan with Sophie Roman Haug, the Norwegian able to better act as a target woman and retain possession, in theory.

In reality, however, Liverpool struggled to get out of their own half in the latter stages and Chelsea‘s eventual injury-time winner, through Aggie Beever-Jones, was deserved.

A win would have seen the Reds reach an FA Cup final for the first time since 1996. As it is, though, the season will now peter out as Liverpool prepare for the next campaign under new management.

Despite defeat on Sunday, Whiteley has done a good job so far in her temporary position, winning three of five league games.

The rest of the season will now act as an audition for her to take the job permanently in the summer.

Liverpool player of the match: Gemma Bonner

Liverpool Women: Laws; Fisk, Bonner, Evans, Hinds; Kerr, Nagano, Hobinger; Smith (Matthews 88′), Kapocs (Enderby 90+6′), Kiernan (Roman Haug 61′)

Subs not used: Micah, Kirby, Fahey, Clark, Daniels, Parry

Next match: Brighton (A) – WSL – Saturday, April 19, 12.30pm (BST)