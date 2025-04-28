Liverpool’s Champions Wall at Anfield has had a major update!

Liverpool secured their 20th top-flight title by beating Tottenham 5-1 on Sunday – which meant for a major update to the club’s Champions Wall outside Anfield.

Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah all found the back of the net either side of a Dominic Solanke header and a Destiny Udogie own goal to secure their status as champions.

It was the perfect occasion for all involved, with supporters decked out in red able to enjoy the scenes they were robbed of in 2020 and the players able to savour the moment in front of their own fans.

Liverpool are now tied with Man United with the most top-flight titles in English football history, both with 20, though there can no longer be a debate over the dominant club due to their six European Cups to United’s three.

Those achievements are on proud display on the club’s Champions Wall outside Anfield, which on Monday was updated to reflect this latest success.

The number 19 was removed below the league titles graphic and replaced with a 20, recognising those trophies won between 1901 and 2025.

With similar displays inside the Anfield tunnel – the Walk of Champions – and the AXA Training Centre – another Champions Wall – those were given the same treatment.

Anfield ? Champions Wall update ? pic.twitter.com/bq49yqsYCY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2025

In total, Liverpool have won: 20 league titles, six European Cups, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups and one Club World Cup.

The Reds have also won the Community Shield on 16 occasions, and will now have the opportunity to add to that when they face either Nottingham Forest or Man City at Wembley in August.

When Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy?

Liverpool will be presented with the trophy after their final game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 25, with a full-capacity Anfield to provide the backdrop.

It will be a stark comparison to the last time we saw the trophy lifted, with Jordan Henderson stood on a purpose-built stage on the Kop with only the family of the players in attendance.

This time, Virgil van Dijk will be front and centre in the middle of the pitch at Anfield, ready to lift a trophy that will already have Liverpool’s name engraved and adorned with red ribbons.

A podium will be erected in the middle of the pitch at Anfield after the game against Palace concludes, with players then to line up before being called forward to receive their medal.

The champions are given 40 commemorative medals which are distributed to the manager, players and officials, as the club sees fit, with every player on at least five appearances guaranteed one.

Van Dijk will be the last player called to the stage, collecting the trophy before lifting it in front of an Anfield crowd who have waited for this moment for 35 years.