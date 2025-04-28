➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 28, 2025: Liverpool's Champions Wall at Anfield, updated with 20 League Titles following the club's Premier League title success. Liverpool became Champions of England, with four games to spare, winning their 20th League Title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s Champions Wall at Anfield has had a major update!

Liverpool secured their 20th top-flight title by beating Tottenham 5-1 on Sunday – which meant for a major update to the club’s Champions Wall outside Anfield.

Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah all found the back of the net either side of a Dominic Solanke header and a Destiny Udogie own goal to secure their status as champions.

It was the perfect occasion for all involved, with supporters decked out in red able to enjoy the scenes they were robbed of in 2020 and the players able to savour the moment in front of their own fans.

Liverpool are now tied with Man United with the most top-flight titles in English football history, both with 20, though there can no longer be a debate over the dominant club due to their six European Cups to United’s three.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 28, 2025: Liverpool's Champions Wall at Anfield, updated with 20 League Titles following the club's Premier League title success. Liverpool became Champions of England, with four games to spare, winning their 20th League Title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 28, 2025: Supporters visit Liverpool's Champions Wall at Anfield, updated with 20 League Titles following the club's Premier League title success. Liverpool became Champions of England, with four games to spare, winning their 20th League Title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 28, 2025: Supporters visit Liverpool's Champions Wall at Anfield, updated with 20 League Titles following the club's Premier League title success. Liverpool became Champions of England, with four games to spare, winning their 20th League Title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Those achievements are on proud display on the club’s Champions Wall outside Anfield, which on Monday was updated to reflect this latest success.

The number 19 was removed below the league titles graphic and replaced with a 20, recognising those trophies won between 1901 and 2025.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 28, 2025: Liverpool's retail store selling Champions merchandise following the club's Premier League title success. Liverpool became Champions of England, with four games to spare, winning their 20th League Title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 28, 2025: Liverpool's Champions Wall at Anfield, updated with 20 League Titles following the club's Premier League title success. Liverpool became Champions of England, with four games to spare, winning their 20th League Title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With similar displays inside the Anfield tunnel – the Walk of Champions – and the AXA Training Centre – another Champions Wall – those were given the same treatment.

In total, Liverpool have won: 20 league titles, six European Cups, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups and one Club World Cup.

The Reds have also won the Community Shield on 16 occasions, and will now have the opportunity to add to that when they face either Nottingham Forest or Man City at Wembley in August.

 

When Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's (L-R) Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool will be presented with the trophy after their final game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 25, with a full-capacity Anfield to provide the backdrop.

It will be a stark comparison to the last time we saw the trophy lifted, with Jordan Henderson stood on a purpose-built stage on the Kop with only the family of the players in attendance.

This time, Virgil van Dijk will be front and centre in the middle of the pitch at Anfield, ready to lift a trophy that will already have Liverpool’s name engraved and adorned with red ribbons.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: The Premier League trophy dressed in red ribbons during the presentation after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. General. Trophy (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A podium will be erected in the middle of the pitch at Anfield after the game against Palace concludes, with players then to line up before being called forward to receive their medal.

The champions are given 40 commemorative medals which are distributed to the manager, players and officials, as the club sees fit, with every player on at least five appearances guaranteed one.

Van Dijk will be the last player called to the stage, collecting the trophy before lifting it in front of an Anfield crowd who have waited for this moment for 35 years.

