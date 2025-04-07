Liverpool’s “legs are starting to wobble” – not playing like champions

The media couldn’t find many redeeming features from Liverpool’s “stinking” 3-2 loss at Fulham, as they continue to show signs of wobbling in the Premier League.

Arne Slot‘s side were dreadful in the first half on Sunday afternoon, trailing 3-1 at half-time, and they didn’t do enough to earn even a point.

Here’s how the media assessed Liverpool’s defeat to Fulham.

Liverpool were miles off it at Craven Cottage…

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele gave a scathing assessment of the Reds’ display:

“With the sun in their eyes and a welcoming breeze from the River Thames to their left, the travelling Kop sang with a significant volume: ‘And now you’re gonna believe us, we’re gonna win the league’. “They will indeed win the Premier League. But based on watching most of what came after Alexis Mac Allister’s 14th-minute strike to put Liverpool ahead, it made it hard to believe just how they have stormed so far clear of the chasing pack. “Luckily for them, performances like this are a limited-edition rarity. But that does not change the fact that this was a stinking display that gives ammunition to any outside observers doubting their credentials as the cream of the crop in England.”

David Lynch also bemoaned a woeful opening 45 minutes by the Premier League leaders:

“Much improved from Liverpool in the second half but they simply gave themselves way too much to do with that error-strewn first half. “These days can happen in the Premier League and that’s why it’s so remarkable they’d gone 26 unbeaten until today.”

Sam Dean of the Telegraph believes there are genuine signs of a “wobble” from Liverpool:

“With the finish line in sight, Liverpool’s legs are starting to wobble. “This trip to Craven Cottage brought about their third defeat in four games in all competitions, and also featured some of the worst defending of their campaign. “The champions-elect are the best team in the land but they certainly did not look like it here, against an aggressive and organised Fulham, as their 26-game unbeaten league run came to an end.”

While the title will still surely come Liverpool’s way, the Guardian‘s John Brewin feels they are far from perfect:

“That Liverpool will be deserved Premier League title winners but far from infallible has been obvious for some time. “No need to panic just yet after defeat by the Thames. “Collecting silverware while requiring further growth and repair can be taken as a positive sign.”

Far too many individuals performed poorly for the Reds…

Tom Victor of the Mirror felt Andy Robertson struggled badly, especially for Fulham‘s third goal:

“Andy Robertson had a nightmare in the reverse fixture when he saw red inside the opening 20 minutes. “History didn’t repeat itself in that exact sense, but it was another tricky first half for the Scotland international. “His pass across the Liverpool area was sloppy enough, but he then wasted a second chance to clear his lines before deflecting Iwobi’s shot beyond Kelleher. “It was part of a string of first-half defensive errors for the league leaders, but the worst of the bunch.” “Noise has been ramping up around a new left-back in the summer, with Milos Kerkez looking like the most likely addition. This wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement of Robertson as a long-term option at the back.”

In his player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle gave Ibrahima Konate just a three-out-of-10 score:

“Comical error handed Fulham early chance and momentum, then failed to cut out cross for leveller and looked all over the place first half. “Settled down after break but by then damage was done.”

The Athletic‘s Mark Carey thought Curtis Jones underwhelmed at right-back:

“As a stand-in right-back for the second consecutive game, the defensive test for Curtis Jones was far trickier in west London.