Milos Kerkez has fuelled speculation over a transfer to Liverpool with his reaction to reports of new two-year contracts for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Kerkez is a target for Liverpool heading into the summer transfer window as Arne Slot seeks a new left-back, likely to compete with Andy Robertson.

The Bournemouth defender has two goals and six assists in 31 Premier League games this season and has been touted with a £40 million move to Anfield.

He has already admitted his “dream to play at the highest level” and that “in the summer, we will see what happens,” with the 21-year-old certainly not downplaying claims of a switch.

And Kerkez has only added to that by liking a series of posts about Salah and Van Dijk extending their stays at Liverpool.

The youngster liked two updates from journalist Fabrizio Romano on Instagram on Wednesday, having previously liked quotes from Van Dijk earlier in the week revealing there had been “progress” in talks with the club.

While certainly not confirmation that Kerkez will join Liverpool it is interesting given the speculation surrounding the Hungarian.

It could be interpreted as the left-back being happy that Salah and Van Dijk will be extending their terms as it means he will be playing alongside them next season.

Kerkez already has close ties to the Liverpool squad as a friend of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who is his captain at international level.

He would fit in well within Slot’s setup, with left-back having proved one of the weaknesses of his squad despite some strong displays from both Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Now 31, it is evident that, along with an injury hit 2023/24, starting almost every game for Jurgen Klopp in the previous five seasons has begun to take a toll on Robertson.

That has manifested in a number of high-profile errors, including in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Fulham, while his creative output has dropped significantly.

Though Robertson, with 59, is behind only Trent Alexander-Arnold (64) for the most assists of any defender in Premier League history, he has only contributed one in 41 games this season in all competitions.

Kerkez is 10 years his junior and, with Tsimikas not of the standard required to take over as first choice, would provide much-needed competition for the starting spot if he were to join this summer.