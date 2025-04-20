After FA Cup disappointment last weekend, Liverpool Women returned to action by beating Brighton 2-1 as Olivia Smith scored but was withdrawn through injury.

Brighton Women 1-2 Liverpool Women

WSL (19), Amex Stadium

April 19, 2025

Goals: Agyemang 48′; Smith 2′, Kiernan 43′

This season won’t go down as a particularly successful endeavour for Liverpool, who saw manager Matt Beard leave after nearly four years in charge – his second stint at the club.

Thankfully, though, the team are finishing their campaign in good form under interim manager Amber Whiteley, who has publicly put her name in the hat for the permanent position.

Sunday’s fixture was a tricky one on paper, with the Reds travelling to the Amex Stadium to play Brighton who sat one point above Liverpool in the league.

By the end of the day, however, Liverpool were fifth and two points above their opposition, thanks to goals from Smith and Leanne Kiernan.

The first came two minutes in and was superbly set up by Wales international Ceri Holland, who floated a perfect cross-field pass into Smith’s path, for her teammate to control and finish efficiently.

The second came just before half time and was also assisted by Holland, albeit rather more simplistically as she seized a loose ball in the Brighton box and squared to Kiernan to slide home.

Liverpool faced a more difficult second period and they had to hold on without their best player, Smith.

The 20-year-old striker was forced off just before the break, after a succession of fouls culminated in Poppy Pattinson flying in late on the Canadian with no intention of reaching the ball.

Poppy Pattinson is a thug, uninterested in actually defending properly. A horrible lunge with no effort to play the ball, leading to Olivia Smith going off injured. Players aren’t good enough to compete with Smith so resort to shit like this ? pic.twitter.com/NMNO3QJgxs — LFCW Central (@lfcwcentral) April 19, 2025

It isn’t the first time this season that Smith has been subjected to reckless behaviour by opposition defenders.

Before Christmas, former manager Beard even complained to the PGMOL about the treatment Smith had been receiving.

On this occasion, Pattinson was booked and Smith forced to watch the rest on crutches. Whiteley said: “It’s too early at the moment (to judge). We’ll see how she is after a proper assessment and go from there.”

Without Smith in the second half, Liverpool held out but not without an onslaught from the hosts who equalised in the 48th minute through Michelle Agyemang.

Next up for the Reds is a 12pm kick-off at the St Helens Stadium, against Tottenham, before the clubs’ men do battle later in the afternoon at Anfield.

Player of the match: Ceri Holland

Liverpool Women: Laws; Bernabe (Evans 58′), Fisk, Bonner, Hinds; Kerr, Nagano, Hobinger, Holland (Clark 88′), Kiernan (Roman Haug 58′), Smith (Kapocs 45+6′)

Subs not used: Micah, Parry, Matthews, Enderby, Bartel

Next match: Tottenham (H) – WSL – Sunday, April 27, 12pm (BST)