Tyler Morton is back in full Liverpool training after shoulder surgery and left his teammates wowed with his efforts in Wednesday’s pre-West Ham session.

Morton has not featured at any level since the 3-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on January 29, a night that saw James McConnell impress starting ahead of him.

McConnell’s standout display in that loss – and a lack of convincing offers in the winter transfer window – led Morton to undergo surgery on a lingering shoulder injury.

But having previously been considered a doubt for the remainder of the season, the 22-year-old has recently rejoined Liverpool’s first team for training.

That saw him produced a deft piece of skill in a finishing drill on Wednesday, taking a touch before spinning and finishing beyond goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa were among those left applauding as the academy graduate followed it up with a far-post finish before pulling off a knee slide.

Harvey Elliott joined Morton in celebration, with the pair developing a close friendship during their time together at the club.

While Morton is unlikely to play a major role in the final seven games of the campaign, his popularity within the squad speaks to his commitment despite rarely featuring under Arne Slot.

Liverpool will entertain offers for his services in the summer transfer window and it is considered likely that the midfielder departs on a permanent basis.

Clubs in the Championship could lead the bids, with Middlesbrough attempting a move late in the winter window, though there could also be interest from the Premier League and beyond.

Morton had been close to joining Bayer Leverkusen on loan last summer only for Liverpool to reject the Bundesliga champions’ offer.

That has left the No. 80 to make just five appearances for the first team this season, albeit with a host of injuries restricting his chances further.

Speaking in January, Morton hinted at his frustration at the lack of opportunities under Slot and said he would be “selfish” when it came to a possible transfer.

“It’s been tough for me this season, minutes-wise,” he told LFCTV.

“I think I’ve handled it very well, I’ve kept my head down and have given everything every day.”

Morton added: “I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that’s here or someone else.

“I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”