Virgil van Dijk has shot down claims from Michael Owen that Liverpool’s season won’t be a special one if they ONLY win the Premier League title.

The Reds now need just 13 points to be confirmed as champions, following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory at home to Everton.

Liverpool’s win felt significant, not least because it ended a disappointing run that saw them knocked out of the Champions League and lose the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to Premier League productions after the game, Van Dijk didn’t react well to Owen saying only winning the league would leave a “bitter taste,” not holding back in his comments.

“So you’re suggesting this season is not going to be special anymore?” Van Dijk said.

“I think we have to change that narrative a little bit.

“We’re fighting for the biggest prize of the season, we worked so hard for it. Twenty teams are working so hard to try and be on top of the Premier League.

“We have eight games to go, we know what’s at stake, we have to go for it, we have to fight, we have to enjoy the whole ride and then let’s see.

“Like I said, it’s still looking very special in my eyes. I think what you said at the start of the season, no one expected us to even try to fight on all four fronts.

“Obviously we’re at the stage now where we’re still fighting for the biggest and that’s the reality. It’s still a possibility that this season will be very, very special.”

It almost feels like Liverpool are treated differently to the rest when it comes to what constitutes a great season.

Granted, the recent cup eliminations were disappointing, but the Premier League is the pinnacle and this would be a stunning achievement by Arne Slot in his first year in charge.

Back in August, almost no pundit in the country backed Liverpool to be champions, with Man City and Arsenal far more fancied.

But now this won’t be enough because it would just be the one trophy – the biggest of all – for the Reds?

It’s no shock to see a questionable take from Owen and it’s great to see Van Dijk shut him down, as he lies on the verge of lifting the trophy as Liverpool skipper.