Liverpool have won the Premier League with four games to spare, affording plenty of time to soak up a few guard of honours before the trophy lift – but how does it compare?

Arne Slot‘s side needed a mere point against Tottenham to decide their fate, and they emphatically delivered to officially see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for 2024/25.

With Arsenal never quite in the title race picture this season, Liverpool’s points tally of 82 after 34 games has wrapped up the competition – and only three teams have won it quicker.

Jurgen Klopp‘s 2019/20 title winners hold the record for the earliest win, despite being crowned in July, after winning at a canter with seven games to spare.

No other team have ever won an English top-flight title that early – not an easy one to beat!

With five games remaining, Man City (2017/18) and Man United (2000/01) won their respective campaigns to sit joint-second in the list.

Pep Guardiola’s centurions finished with the biggest gap between first and second in a Premier League season, while Alex Ferguson’s side won the earliest in terms of date (April 14).

That then leaves Slot’s 2024/25 champions to share joint-fourth place after winning with four games remaining – a record shared with Man United‘s 1999/00 and 2012/13 winners and Arsenal in 2003/04.

In what is Slot’s first season at the helm, it is a mightily impressive achievement from Liverpool who have won 25 and drawn seven of their 34 league games this campaign.

They could yet steal the record for the biggest winning margin from Man City, but they would need a 20-point gap to open up in the games that remain – it currently stands at 15.

It is possible as the Reds will face the Gunners at Anfield on May 11, and Mikel Arteta’s side still have opportunities to drop points – which they have already done 16 times!

With four games to go, Liverpool can expect a guard of honour against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace to close out the season – simply delightful.