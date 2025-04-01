Why Alisson is facing late fitness test for Everton despite training

Alisson is set for a late check over whether he can feature for Liverpool against Everton on Wednesday night despite the goalkeeper training normally.

The Reds will host Everton in their first game in 17 days on Wednesday, with only three players certainly ruled out at this stage.

But despite Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton all missing out there could be further changes to Arne Slot‘s selection for the Merseyside derby.

A decision will be made over whether Conor Bradley is available, with Slot keeping reporters in the dark over the right-back’s involvement when speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning.

And Alisson – who joined his teammates on Monday as normal – is required to undergo a test after Tuesday’s training in line with concussion protocols following a head injury on Brazil duty.

This comes after a 10-day window between his collision with Davinson Sanchez in a 2-1 win over Colombia on March 21 and Liverpool’s final sessions before the derby.

While the necessary time out after showing concussion symptoms varies depending on the association, typically six to 10 days is viewed as sensible.

Alisson‘s situation is seen as more of a formality than a concern, though Caoimhin Kelleher will remain on standby pending any unexpected developments.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar described the 32-year-old as being “normal, with no complaints” after his withdrawal against Colombia and confirmed there had been “no fainting and no memory loss.”

But he added: “He thought he was a little slower [and with] this complaint the recommendation is the replacement of the player.”

Liverpool’s No. 1 provided a welcome update of his own as he made an early return to Merseyside last month, writing on Instagram: “Hey guys, just to let you know I’m fine. Just have to follow the protocols!”

Rightly, every precaution is taken regarding head injuries in football, with the hope being that Alisson is passed fit and can start against Everton.

Alisson is still in contention for this season’s Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League, though he is currently four behind leader Mats Sels of Nottingham Forest.

Sels (12), Arsenal‘s David Raya (11), Crystal Palace‘s Dean Henderson (nine) and Everton‘s Jordan Pickford (nine) are ahead of Alisson (eight) as it stands.

But with nine games left to play, the Brazilian could look to add to his pair of awards from 2018/19 and 2021/22.