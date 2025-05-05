Darwin Nunez made the day of Chelsea mascot Tony Hudgell all the more special with a touching gesture before kickoff, which he proudly showed off live on TV on Monday morning.

Nunez was among Liverpool’s substitutes in the defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, a telling move from Arne Slot after he made six changes to his starting lineup without considering the No. 9.

But while there will have been personal disappointment over that decision, he went out of his way to make the day of the Chelsea mascot all the more memorable.

Tony Hudgell walked out with Cole Palmer ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge, but it was Nunez’s shin pad he showed off live on Good Morning Britain after plucking it out of his sock.

Not letting his interview end without making mention, he said: “So someone in the Liverpool team gave me their shin pad…Darwin Nunez.

The ever inspiring double amputee Tony Hudgell is a huge football fan and adores his team Chelsea and yesterday the 10-year-old walked onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge on his new prosthetic legs as their mascot. He recalls the amazing experience to @edballs and Ranvir. pic.twitter.com/lU1B6pFzvS — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 5, 2025

“It was before the game, so mum was worrying if he played with just one shin pad!”

Nunez came on not long after the hour mark and, thankfully, looked to have two shin pads in his possession – but he gave Tony quite the story to tell for years to come.

Chelsea reached out to the 10-year-old after hearing his story; he had both legs amputated as a young child after being abused as a baby by his birth parents, since raising millions for charity with various climbs.

While a Chelsea fan, his adoptive mother Paula Hudgell previously told GMB: “He was over the moon because being Liverpool as well, there’s a couple of players he idolises from Liverpool.”

A classy gesture from Nunez, and this is unlikely to be the first time he has done such a thing.