Liverpool owner John Henry is said to have had a “warm exchange” with Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Premier League title was won, knowing the full-back was to leave in the summer.

Liverpool supporters and the wider footballing world came to officially know Alexander-Arnold’s decision on Monday, eight days after the league title was won, but the club has known for some time.

For principal owner Henry, who lives in the United States, his direct interactions with the squad are few and far between, and he was spotted with Alexander-Arnold amid the title celebrations.

His wife, Linda Pizzuti Henry, had fuelled hopes of U-turn with a cryptic Instagram post, but the Athletic‘s James Pearce has revealed what was really said between the pair.

Henry is reported to have had a “warm exchange” with Alexander-Arnold later that day, saying: “You’ve been an amazing player for this team and I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve given to this club.

“It’s disappointing to see you go, but I wish you well for the future.”

Alexander-Arnold replied: “Thank you for everything, it’s been a pleasure.”

The 26-year-old informed Arne Slot and Richard Hughes he would not be continuing his career at Anfield in March, giving key personnel at the club plenty of time to come to terms with it.

Alexander-Arnold, of course, was only a young academy player when Fenway Sports Group bought Liverpool in 2010, going on to make his debut under Jurgen Klopp six years later as an 18-year-old.

Replacing Trent’s creativity

For supporters, there has rightly been mixed emotions ranging from indifference to anger, with debate to rage on over how involved he should be in the final three games.

As for Henry, he will now see a huge spotlight cast on the likes of Hughes and Michael Edwards as they seek to find a solution to replace Alexander-Arnold’s creativity in the transfer window.

That is extremely unlikely to come at right-back, with Hughes and Co. likely to need to focus their efforts on finding a midfielder who can bridge the gap.

Reports, however, have claimed Slot “will be backed with one of Liverpool’s biggest ever summer transfer budgets,” with the board “preparing to invest heavily.”