Arne Slot has paid Conor Bradley huge praise, even comparing the Liverpool right-back to Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Anfield this summer, there is a huge chance for Bradley to make the right-back spot his own.

A new signing may also arrive in that area, but the Northern Irishman has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Liverpool, becoming a great squad option.

Speaking in his pre-Arsenal press conference on Friday, Slot lauded Bradley’s quality, saying he is unrivalled in terms of running power.

“Conor has such an intense playing style,” said Slot.

“They all run a lot but Conor is in his own league when it comes to running a lot, comparable maybe with Achraf Hakimi at PSG. He is everywhere during the game.

“But Hakimi is 26. He is much more used to doing this every single week.”

Slot also touched upon Bradley’s chequered injury record, speaking of the importance of staying fit if he wants to be a regular starter for Liverpool.

“Conor needs time and a good programme to keep him fit,” he added.

“He is not the only one who has not been a regular starter who has had some injuries this season, look at Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott.

“The ones who are not regular starters, it is harder to keep them fit than the ones who are. If Conor is going to be the regular starter next season that could maybe help him.

“I think he had 20 games [in a row] last season when Trent was injured. Let’s hope that has a positive impact on his fitness as well.”

Bradley is such an exciting prospect, already racking up 54 appearances for Liverpool and winning 17 caps for Northern Ireland.

The 21-year-old is a very different player to Alexander-Arnold, not possessing his range of passing but offering direct running and power.

He is more like former Liverpool right-back Markus Babbel, in that respect – if he can reach the German’s level, the Reds will have a superb player on their hands.

To be compared to Hakimi is a testament to his quality, with the PSG man arguably the best right-back in Europe currently.