Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to his side for the Club World Cup final against Flamengo, with Virgil van Dijk among those named in the XI.





The Reds took to the field in Wednesday evening’s semi-final with a host of key names absent, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino came off the bench to grab the winner.

With a short Christmas break between this decider and the trip to Leicester on Boxing Day, Klopp has deployed closer to a full-strength side in Doha.

Alisson lines up against his fellow Brazilians, behind a back four of Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Van Dijk returns having missed the semi-final due to illness, with the Dutchman taking Jordan Henderson‘s place in defence, allowing the captain to move into midfield.

Joining Henderson in the middle of the park are Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And in attack, Firmino is restored as part of the usual three-man unit alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Klopp called a group of youngsters to Qatar following their involvement in the League Cup on Tuesday night, and Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg and Neco Williams are all named on an 12-man substitutes’ bench.

Gini Wijnaldum is back from injury to take up a place alongside the academy quintet.

Liverpool are yet to win the Club World Cup in their history, despite taking part in three finals in 1981, 1984 and 2005, and the thirst for another trophy is evident throughout the squad.

Taking on a Flamengo side who initially struggled against Al-Hilal in the semi-finals, they will hope to add more silverware to the cabinet.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Lonergan, Van den Berg, Williams, Hoever, Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Shaqiri, Origi

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Mari, Filipe Luis; Arao, Gerson; Everton, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Gabigol

Substitutes: Cesar, Gabriel Batista, Rodinei, Rhodolfo, Rene, Diego, Vitinho, Reinier, Lincoln, Piris Da Motta, Thuler, Berrio