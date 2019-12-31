Takumi Minamino reported to Melwood for the first time as a Liverpool player on Tuesday, and was greeted warmly by his new team-mates.





Minamino will become a Red on New Year’s Day, but with the Austrian Bundesliga taking its winter break he has been able to head to Merseyside slightly early.

The £7.25 million signing completed his medical, signed his contract and fulfilled media duties earlier in December, and is now able to take part in full training along with the rest of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Liverpool released a video package of Minamino’s first day at Melwood, which saw him meet the likes of Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, along with Klopp himself:

Mane and Shaqiri embraced their fellow forward, with the pair likely important in his adjustment as they are all able to speak German, due to their time at Salzburg and Bayern Munich respectively.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ben Woodburn were both receiving treatment as the Japan international was shown into the physio’s room, as they recover from ankle and foot injuries.

Minamino was shown his new locker, which sits between Mane and Naby Keita, who also played for Salzburg before his switch to RB Leipzig in 2016.

And then he met Klopp in the Melwood canteen, still decorated with gingerbread houses for the festive period, welcomed with a handshake and a sit-down in front of the cameras.

The 24-year-old is unfortunately ineligible for Thursday night’s clash with Sheffield United, with the Premier League stating: “New players signed on 1-2 January will not be eligible for Matchweek 21.”

However, he is expected to come straight into the side for the FA Cup third round clash with Everton on January 5.