It seems barely a day can pass without new revelations coming to light about just how impressive this Liverpool team is—which is a very nice place to be!





The wins keep coming and now the trophies are following suit, with Jurgen Klopp leading the Reds to three pieces of silverware during this calendar year.

First off came the Champions League, with the European Super Cup and now the Club World Cup soon following—but domestically, too, the Reds have been incredibly impressive, producing consistent results in a two-year search for the Premier League title.

Last term, the Reds were just short—but it might well be a different story this time around, with a 10-point buffer established by Christmas and no obvious end to the team’s successes in sight.

In recognition of a wonderful calendar year, FIFA have pulled out the best stats to explain just how impressive the Reds have been—and it makes for hugely smile-inducing reading.

Some highlight the insane new levels the team have reached in the league…

The Reds have been on an upward curve since Klopp came to town, and especially over the last two seasons.

Since the start of 2018/19, in fact, we’ve taken a mammoth 146 points, losing just one of 55 matches!

You may have recently seen that Klopp won 100 top-flight games quicker than any other manager in Liverpool history—and it’s now a frankly ridiculous 31 months since we last lost a home league match under him!

And dating back to the final stretch of last term, we’ve won 25 of our last 26 in the Premier League…scoring at least twice in 24 of them.

That is ridiculous consistency.

…and others could yet get even better…

Mo Salah has been fantastic in front of goal since joining and his strike rate at Anfield is phenomenal: 40 goals and 14 assists in 46 home league games.

It’s already our best-ever start to a league season, and we broke our record for consecutive league victories, too, winning 17 in a row.

And we’re currently on 34 league matches without defeat, a Liverpool club record and third all-time in the Premier League era. The two tallies to beat? Chelsea (40 under Mourinho) and Arsenal (49 with Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’).

We’ve featured 19 outfield players in the league so far this season, with 16 of them scoring. Only once have we had more players netting in a single campaign: 2015/16, when 17 scored.

If we’re to break that record, any two of Curtis Jones, Dejan Lovren or Joe Gomez need to find the back of the net…or a new player perhaps? Step up, Harvey Elliott, Rhian Brewster or Takumi Minamino!

…and, as champions of Europe (and the world!), there’s naturally a continental focus, too!

It’s 24 home games since we last lost in Europe—which was back in 2014 against Real Madrid.

After adding trophies in Madrid in June, and Istanbul in August, the Reds now have 13 European trophies to their name—more than double the number of the next British team (Man United, six).

And perhaps it’s fitting that the final stat goes to Klopp, given he has overseen this incredible upturn in fortunes: he still, more than four years after taking over, hasn’t lost a two-legged knock-out tie in Europe—and has reached the final of every single European cup competition he has been involved in with the Reds.

Truly stunning—especially if it continues this season!