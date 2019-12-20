Jurgen Klopp has given no indication over whether Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum will be involved in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo.





Van Dijk was back in training on Friday morning after missing the semi-final victory over Monterrey due to illness, with Wijnaldum also absent from that 2-1 win.

Wijnaldum, however, was not part of the session in Doha, as he continues his recovery from the suspected hamstring injury he suffered in the 2-0 win over Watford last Saturday.

The Dutch duo would no doubt be part of Klopp’s starting lineup this weekend if fit, but speaking at his pre-match press conference the manager refused to confirm or deny whether they would be included.

Instead the message was “we will see,” which both highlights the tight turnaround between games at the tournament and a desire to ensure his selection remains a mystery for Flamengo.

“We will see [with] both things, actually,” he told reporters.

“Virg was part of training today, Gini had a session today. So we will see how it will look at the end.

“We have no new injury concerns, and how it exactly will be, you can imagine.

“It was Wednesday night when we played, and now it’s Friday, so we will use each hour for recovery and all that stuff.

“That’s what we did, and we will see who we can line up tomorrow.”

The overall fitness of Klopp’s squad is a positive, and he is boosted by the arrivals of Sepp van den Berg, Ki-Jana Hoever and Harvey Elliott following their involvement in the League Cup at Aston Villa.

He is likely to make a host of changes for the final, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane among those expected to come in.

If Van Dijk is fit, no doubt he will partner Joe Gomez at centre-back, with Jordan Henderson then free to take up duties as the No. 6 as, most probably, Adam Lallana drops out.

The local crowds will be hoping that Mohamed Salah keeps his place, with Klopp remarking on his reception during the semi-final in midweek.

“It sounds like when Mo showed up on the screen the stadium went really mad,” he said.

“I saw a lot of red shirts, I’m not sure if it was Egypt or Liverpool!”