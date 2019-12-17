A youthful Liverpool travel to Aston Villa for the League Cup quarter-finals, how will the young Reds get on? We’re live to bring you the latest.





Kickoff at Villa Park is 7.45pm (GMT), the referee is Lee Mason.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Nyland; Elmohamady, Chester, Konsa, Taylor; Douglas Luiz, Lansbury, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Jota, Kodjia

Subs: Kalinic, Guilbert, Hause, McGinn, Grealish, El Ghazi, Wesley

Liverpool: Kelleher; Hoever, Van den Berg, Boyes, Gallacher; Chirivella, Kane, Christie-Davies; Elliott, Hill, Longstaff

Subs: Winterbottom, Clayton, Norris, Clarkson, Dixon-Bonner, Bearne, Stewart

Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above; adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.