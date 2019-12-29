Liverpool’s final fixture of 2019 sees the Reds host Wolves; here are all the best stats and facts ahead of the Premier League game at Anfield.





When Red meets gold

The Premier League meetings have seen Liverpool win seven and draw two of the 10 games with a single defeat. Those encounters have produced 19 goals with 16 being scored by the Reds.

At Anfield the Reds have won four and lost one of the five clashes.

Liverpool have won 15 of the last 17 Anfield league fixtures with today’s visitors.

In the last 28 league clashes, the Reds have prevented Wolves from scoring on 17 occasions.

Liverpool’s biggest home win over Wolves came in September 1963 when they won 6-0 on their way to Bill Shankly’s first league title success with the Reds.

Liverpool have won the last five league clashes – the last time they did so in six successive league meetings was in 1978 during a sequence of eight in a row.

Memorable moments

Divock Origi has found the net in two of his thre Liverpool appearances against Wolves.

Harvey Elliott made his league debut for Fulham against Wolves last May as an 88th-minute substitute to become the Premier League’s youngest-ever player, aged 16 years 30 days.

Why the boss is boss

Liverpool’s next goal will be their 200th in the league at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp. Today will be his 82nd home Premier League fixture.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten at Anfield in 49 league games, winning 39 and drawing 10. They have been behind for a total of 154 minutes, 51 of those coming against Tottenham in October.

Fortress Anfield

The Reds are 90 minutes away from going the whole of 2019 undefeated at Anfield in league and cup. They have played 25 home games this year, winning 22 of them. Only Leicester City, Bayern Munich Napoli have avoided defeat.

The Reds are unbeaten in the last 100 Premier League games (91 wins and nine draws) at Anfield when leading at half-time since losing to Arsenal in December 2009.

Liverpool have won 16 consecutive league games at Anfield since Leicester came from behind to draw 1-1 in January. It is their joint second-best such run at home. Their longest saw them win 21 successive home league games from January to December 1972.

The Reds have lost two of the last 69 Anfield fixtures—both coming in domestic cups: to West Brom (FA Cup) and Chelsea (League Cup), both in 2018.

Name and number

Mo Salah has scored 53 times in his 63 Anfield appearances in league and cup and netted 43 in his last 49 at home.

Of the 72 goals Liverpool have scored at home this year, Sadio Mane has scored the most with 18, with Salah on 16.

Virgil van Dijk could play his 100th game for Liverpool in all competitions, while Mane’s next game will be his 150th for the Reds in league and cup.

Jordan Henderson could play his 350th Liverpool match in all competitions.

Conor Coady played twice for Liverpool, both in the 2012/13 season. He started a European tie away to Anzhi Makhachkala and came on as a substitute in the Premier League at Fulham.

Consistency

Liverpool have taken 79 points out of a last possible 81 (26 wins, one draw).

The Reds have kept five clean sheets in the last seven in all fixtures and three in succession in the league. They last kept a fourth in a row in the league last March.

Hunting Wolves

Wolves’ last win against the Reds came on this ground nine years to the day when Stephen Ward scored the only goal of the game.

Wolves have scored four times in their last 14 league visits to Anfield – a run dating back to 1972.

In the Premier League era, Wolves have scored three times in 10 clashes with the Reds and they have not scored a first-half goal since Steve Mardenborough in their win at Anfield in January 1984.

This will be Wolves’ 34th game of a campaign that began on 25 July with a 2-0 home victory over Crusaders in a Europa League Qualifying round.

Wanderers did not record their first league win of this campaign until 28 September when they defeated Watford 2-0 at Molineux.

Of their 16 away games this season Wolves have lost in only two: a 3-2 league defeat across Stanley Park at Goodison and a 2-1 League Cup defeat at Aston Villa.

Only Leicester, on the opening day of the season, have prevented Wolves from scoring in any of those 16 games on the road and that is the only game in the league they have failed to find the net.

Wolves have lost just one of their last 12 games in league and cup, beaten 2-1 at home by Tottenham thanks to Jan Vertonghen’s 91st-minute winner.

They have kept one clean sheet in the last 11 league games, in a 2-0 home win over West Ham earlier this month.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Mane 13, Salah 13, Firmino 8, Origi 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Milner 4, Keita 3, Van Dijk 3, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1, own goals 3.

Wolves: Jimenez 17, Jota 9, Doherty 5, Traore 5, Cutrone 3, Dendoncker 3, Neves 3, Saiss 3, Vinagre 2, Boly 1, Bennett 1, Castro Otto 1, Gibbs-White 1, Joao Moutinho 1, Jordao 1, Neto 1, own goals 4.

Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea.