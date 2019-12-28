Liverpool have had some memorable players ply their trade for the club throughout the 2010s, but can you name the 10 who have made the most appearances in that time?





The end of the decade is near, and throughout the last 10 years Liverpool Football Club has seen a host of players don the red shirt across various competitions.

No player that was on the books at the turn of 2010 remains in the squad in the present day, but the likes of Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp have all worked with a mix of superstars and those who were not quite the right fit.

Across the decade, however, a number of players have proven to be a consistent member of their respective teams.

And with only one game remaining in the decade, we thought we would test your knowledge on which 10 Reds have made the most appearances across all competitions for the club since the turn of 2010 until now.

You have three minutes, can you get all 10?





* Statistics via LFCHistory.net.

