Liverpool’s full-backs are important in both halves of the pitch, particularly with the way they provide constant ammunition for the attack.





Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right and Andy Robertson on the left: perhaps Europe’s finest full-back pairing right now, with defensive aggression, lots of pace and the fantastic crossing ability they both possess.

So far this term, Trent has eight league assists to Robbo’s six, as the two enjoy a healthy, friendly rivalry in being the best supply line—and they both have a couple of goals this term, too.

Robertson’s ability to fly down the flank, produce neat one-twos and whip over dangerous, low crosses makes him the more explosive of the duo, while he’s also become a fan favourite thanks to large amounts of snide and snark at the right time.

Speaking to 90min Football, Robbo has explained the technique behind his immaculate delivery, as well as giving a few prime examples of his crossing on camera.

Our No. 26 details how he looks for the “gap between the defenders and the goalkeeper,” knowing himself how tough that is to defend against.

Robbo also gives an insight into his unusual stance when he’s about to strike the ball—leaning back slightly, rather than getting the “head over the ball” that most young players are taught to achieve.

The left-back says it’s to do with his running style, and that the last-second lean gives him extra elevation on the delivery. There’s also talk on the cross which Robertson knew he’d connected with cleanly the most: his assist for Roberto Firmino against Tottenham last season.

A clipped delivery set up the Brazilian for a header en route to a late 2-1 win at Anfield. Robertson also explains that Bobby is one of the two players he searches out most often when preparing a cross.

“The one that stood out was Tottenham at home, when I took it out my feet and I knew I’d caught it sweetly. Luckily Firmino got on the end of it!

“For me it’s always Firmino or Mo. Probably Sadio will hate me for that! If I can beat the first man I know someone has a chance of getting on the end of it so I always look from the middle to the back of the goal.”

Robbo also allows that he and Jordan Henderson are “working on” their link-up play with the latter’s runs to the far post—so hopefully there will be a few more goals to celebrate for the skipper!

One interesting side-note is that the video series is sponsored by Nike, with several neat close-ups of Robbo’s boots and gear on show.

Given the Reds’ recent kit deal with the manufacturer, perhaps we can expect to see more of the same great content going forward involving the players who utilise Nike’s boots.