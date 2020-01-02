“Best team on the planet” – Liverpool fans react to 2-0 victory over Sheffield United

2 January 2020

Liverpool comfortably beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday night, making it a full year unbeaten in the Premier League.


Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United

Premier League, Anfield
January 2, 2020

Goals: Salah 4′, Mane 64′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men hosted an in-form Blades side, which had the potential to be an awkward evening.

The Reds passed with flying colours, however, playing some sublime football on their way to a 19th win in 20 league games.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool in front early on, getting on the end of an Andy Robertson cross, before he brilliantly turned provider for Sadio Mane in the second half.

The victory takes the Reds 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester with a game in hand, as this remarkable season continues.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

Various records were hailed by supporters, as was the performance…

“Unbeaten in 12 months….”

David Oggy on Facebook.

“Undefeated in an entire calendar year. Best start to a campaign in history. Never out of 2nd gear, total dominance. Onwards! Dare we believe yet.. I believe!”

Iluvatar on the forums.

 

Man of the Match Jordan Henderson was fantastic all evening…

“Thought Hendo gave another commanding performance. He was all over the MF, picking up second balls, picking out passes and covering for the defence. Loved it today.”

Fifi El J on Facebook.

“I gave MOM to Henderson (never thought I would ever do this) but today he was very very good.”

mikodelniko13 on the forums.

 

Other individuals were praised, too…

“Gomez for the golden glove award.”

Flobs on the forums.

 

Some looked ahead to Everton on Sunday, with rotation required…

