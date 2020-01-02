Liverpool comfortably beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday night, making it a full year unbeaten in the Premier League.





Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United

Premier League, Anfield

January 2, 2020

Goals: Salah 4′, Mane 64′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men hosted an in-form Blades side, which had the potential to be an awkward evening.

The Reds passed with flying colours, however, playing some sublime football on their way to a 19th win in 20 league games.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool in front early on, getting on the end of an Andy Robertson cross, before he brilliantly turned provider for Sadio Mane in the second half.

The victory takes the Reds 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester with a game in hand, as this remarkable season continues.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

Various records were hailed by supporters, as was the performance…

As of tomorrow, Liverpool will be unbeaten in the Premier League in 365 days. Next longest current undefeated runs: Watford & Southampton (20 days). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 2, 2020

Liverpool have broken their pass record, previously 913 – it's the most they've ever recorded since @OptaJoe started – still got a few minutes left also! #LIVSHU pic.twitter.com/SeYwBMHg1B — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) January 2, 2020

Unbelievable tempo from Liverpool, absolute power houses, not often do you see this Sheffield United side getting out ran but Liverpool on a different planet. Absolutely no shame in this but if we are being honest it’s men against boys. Liverpool are the best team on the planet — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) January 2, 2020

For all those celebrating their 1st Birthday on January 4…

sometimes Liverpool lose Premier League games. It is just that you have not been alive to see it yet. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) January 2, 2020

Liverpool have completed a year unbeaten in the league. 32 wins

5 draws

89 goals scored

26 conceded

16 clean sheets

2 failed to score #WTRWWAW — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 2, 2020

“Unbeaten in 12 months….” – David Oggy on Facebook.

Most passes completed in premier league history tonight.. don’t tell me PEP GUARDIOLA hasn’t had any influence on this league ???#LFC — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) January 2, 2020

If we win our next game it’s the best start to a top flight season… in history ? — Roscoe (@shaw_bailey) January 2, 2020

So we’ve out passed any pep team in the PL loooool pic.twitter.com/8Ha9qdndw8 — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) January 2, 2020

“Undefeated in an entire calendar year. Best start to a campaign in history. Never out of 2nd gear, total dominance. Onwards! Dare we believe yet.. I believe!” – Iluvatar on the forums.

366 teams in PL history have ended the season with fewer points than Liverpool have after 20 games — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) January 2, 2020

#LFC are now without a league defeat for a year. They've recorded five consecutive clean PL sheets for the first time since September 2007 under Rafael Benitez. Conceded just one goal in the six league games that both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have started this season. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 2, 2020

Man of the Match Jordan Henderson was fantastic all evening…

That’s Jordan winning the @btsportfootball MOTM Henderson. The greatest captain since Gerrard. — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) January 2, 2020

Think @JHenderson might just be the most underrated player in Premier League history. Guess I might have just changed that. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2020

“Thought Hendo gave another commanding performance. He was all over the MF, picking up second balls, picking out passes and covering for the defence. Loved it today.” – Fifi El J on Facebook.

The captain has never played better than this recent run. One of the best midfielders in the league currently. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson vs Sheffield United – 120/130 Passes (92%)

– 4 Key Passes

– 13 Long Balls

– 138 Touched

– 2 Duels Won

– 1 Dribble Completed

– 1/1 Tackles (100%)

– 12 Recoveries Captains Performance??????? pic.twitter.com/WLbQqKJaWK — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) January 2, 2020

“I gave MOM to Henderson (never thought I would ever do this) but today he was very very good.” – mikodelniko13 on the forums.

Jordan Henderson recent performances have made me forget about Fabinho currently being out. Our midfield is simply too good. — Samue (@SamueILFC) January 2, 2020

Other individuals were praised, too…

Brilliantly assured display by Liverpool, albeit against a Sheffield United side that looked somewhat cooked. Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson particularly good. Mo Salah also shone. He always does to be fair. ??? — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 2, 2020

Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner all finished the game with a pass success of more than 90%. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) January 2, 2020

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are now on SEVEN clean sheets in a row. pic.twitter.com/OezPOAQrgQ — Dave (@JoeDaveGomez) January 2, 2020

“Gomez for the golden glove award.” – Flobs on the forums.

Every day is Manéday. https://t.co/WsCXhqBLfV — D E E P D A S T A R D L Y (@srijandeep) January 2, 2020

Gini Wijnaldum wasn’t born, he was just cloned from Clarence Seedorf — Stanley House 6?? (@StanleyHouseLFC) January 2, 2020

I love Joel Matip and thought he was our best player this season until his injury. However, Joe Gomez has become undroppable — pace, athleticism, power, physicality, he has absolutely everything. England’s best CB and the clean sheets speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/pPkc8du2Ps — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 2, 2020

Some looked ahead to Everton on Sunday, with rotation required…

Highlights from Sheffield game… -Full throttle from fullbacks

-Gomez & VVD clean sheet

-Mo & Mane score

-Gini & Hendo controlled midfield

-13 points clear, a game in hand

-Top of the league Bring on Everton ?#LIVSHU #LFC #YNWA #LFCFamily — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) January 2, 2020

Another game, another win ? bring on Everton ? — Jenni Carey?? (@JenniCareyy) January 2, 2020

VVD and Bobby have to rest vs Everton. They have played almost every minute.. — Jamil LFC (@Jamil_Lfc) January 2, 2020

Firmino’s performance is laughable but honestly thats what happens when you have a game every 3 days. Rest him for everton, shouldnt even be in the 18 — Youssef (@Lallanatelli) January 2, 2020

dominant performance – expect big changes for FA Cup…love to see a seasoning of young players with some old heads to press Everton. — A FARAH (@AlinFarah13) January 2, 2020

This @LFC side is something else. Well oiled machine. German efficiency. Sheff Utd were shit and scared. If Bobby was on it today we would've killed them. So many bad passes. Next up, time for the kids to show Everton up. — Zen75LFC ?????? (@Zenny75L) January 2, 2020

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.