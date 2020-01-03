Derby Cup clash latest & 4 deals Reds missed out on – Friday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool beat Sheffield United on Thursday night to make it a year without defeat in the league – and we’re already preparing for a big cup game next.





Derby day approaches

The games continue to come thick and fast for the Reds and next up is an FA Cup third-round clash with Everton, of all teams.

Will we ever draw a lower-league side again and play out a comfortable 3-0 with a bunch of kids getting a no-pressure run-out?!

Jurgen Klopp has given his usual pre-match press conference and covered everything from fixture pile-ups to who might play, noting above all else that he really, really doesn’t want to be facing replays in the cup.

One player who seems set to be involved is Rhian Brewster, who has been back in training for about a week after injury, while new signing Takumi Minamino should also make his debut. Adrian may play in goal, too.

Unfortunately, Naby Keita has joined the injury list and definitely won’t play.

Two slipped through the net – two we might go back for

We’ve been pretty good at Liverpool of late, when it comes to picking and choosing who to sign for the club.

But that doesn’t mean we manage to secure the signing of every player we want, at the exact moment we want them…but if they are key, we’ll wait and sign the ones Jurgen Klopp wants – Keita and Van Dijk are proof enough of that.

At the end of this week, details have emerged over four players the Reds had eyes for, both this season and in the past under Klopp, none of which have signed…yet, at least.

Furthest back first: Carlos Zambrano says Klopp asked him join while he was with Eintracht Frankfurt, but couldn’t after having already promised his team he’d stay. This seems to have been during the summer we brought in Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, so we won’t be revisiting the deal it’s fair to say.

Then there’s one for the future, with Carlisle’s highly rated young defender Jarrad Branthwaite on the shortlist according to some reports, but it seems Everton have snared his signature instead.

Much more potential for future deals come in the form of Norwich City duo Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis.

The Athletic‘s Michael Bailey says the Reds have interest in both—an attacking midfielder and a left-back, respectively; perhaps Minamino’s arrival means it’s Lewis who stands more chance of becoming a future Red.

Another year, another win

We’re already looking ahead to Everton, but it’s worth a moment or two on the game last night as well—a 2-0 win over Sheffield United to kick-off 2020 with.

Here’s all the best post-match reaction:

Loan move for midfielder

Herbie Kane starred with Doncaster in League One last season and made two appearances for the Reds earlier this term, both in the League Cup.

Now he’s stepping up a level on 18/19’s exertions, moving to the Championship with Hull City for a half-season spell—and he’ll be under his manager from last term, with Grant McCann now in charge of the Tigers.

Kane will be expected to play a key role in their push for promotion, with a play-off a realistic target this season.

Quickfire LFC news

Mane and Trent are up for Player of the Month for December (LFC)

Andy Robbo says even the forwards want to keep clean sheets in games (Goal)

Trent says he and Robbo want to redefine what it means to be a full-back (Evening Standard)

And ex-Reds left-back Emiliano Insua is set to join LA Galaxy (Goal)

Around the Prem

Aston Villa want to sign four players in January after losing Wesley and Tom Heaton to knee injuries (The Athletic)

Inter Milan will rival Juventus to sign Paul Pogba (Panorama Italia)

Eddie Howe says no clubs have made offers for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, with Chelsea and Arsenal rumoured to hold interest (Independent)

Arsenal and Spurs will try to sign £30m right-back Max Aarons from Norwich during January (Mail Online)

Massive comedown of the day

Remember when Leicester won the league and N’Golo Kante was the greatest? And then midfield partner Danny Drinkwater also got loads of appreciation as his sidekick and then somehow also got a massive-money move to Chelsea?

Well, this season’s loan move to Burnley has failed so badly that the 15th-placed team, who have lost three in a row, are cutting short his switch.

And now 17th-placed Aston Villa still reckon he’s the man they need to help avoid the drop.

Tweet of the day

That timing ? A very important tackle from @VirgilvDijk ? pic.twitter.com/txXb0jBKRU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2020

What we’re reading

You may have seen Borussia Dortmund won the race for clinical young striker Erling Haaland; Raph Honigstein details how they pulled it off for the Athletic.

Also, Ian Holloway talks about becoming a manager out of necessity, the hardships he has faced at certain clubs and plenty more, all in the Guardian.

Worth watching tonight

Head over to LaLiga for Sevilla vs. Athletic Club, kicking off at 8pm GMT on LaLigaTV. For those after some early action on Saturday morning, the Reds’ U18s face Blackburn at 11am on LFCTV.