Liverpool and Everton square off in the FA Cup third round at Anfield, with a much-changed Reds side lining up. We’re live to bring you the latest.





Kickoff at Anfield is 4.01pm (GMT), the referee is Jon Moss.

Henry Jackson is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Milner; Lallana, Minamino, Chirivella; Jones, Elliott, Origi

Subs: Kelleher, Hoever, Larouci, Henderson, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brewster

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Delph, Bernard, Davies, Kean

Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Note: adblockers may need to be turned off to view the blog above this. App users click here.