Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday saw numerous youngsters shine, with match-winner Curtis Jones earning huge praise.





The Reds were arguably underdogs going into the game, with Jurgen Klopp making nine changes including debuts for Nat Phillips and Takumi Minamino.

The hosts, though, outplayed their Merseyside rivals in the FA Cup third-round clash at Anfield, with Jones scoring a stunning second-half winner.

The victory was fully deserved, as Liverpool booked their place in the fourth round and ensured Everton still haven’t won at Anfield since 1999.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, the Independent, The Redmen TV, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was no surprise to see Jones (8.9) earn the highest average rating, on an afternoon that he will treasure forever.

The teenager not only scored an unforgettable strike, but he was so mature in the middle of the park, oozing class and rarely putting a foot wrong.

TIA’s James Nalton believes Jones “fits in well at this level and isn’t overawed by the occasion”, which could lead to more first-team action this season.

David Maddock of the Mirror echoed that sentiment, saying the winning goals could “catapult” him to being a regular in the senior squad.

Adrian (8.4) took home second prize, as the Spaniard again showed why he is the best backup goalkeeper in the country.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle hailed “big saves from Calvert-Lewin, Holgate and Richarlison”, at a time when Everton were on top in the first half.

Neco Williams (8.0) came third in the reckoning, following an impressively mature performance at right-back.

The Redmen TV admitted it “could have been a 10” rating for the Welshman, highlighting his influence at Anfield.

Aside from James Milner (6.2), who got injured early on, debutant Minamino (7.0) actually received the lowest average, although he did little wrong, simply tiring as the match wore on.

Liverpool now have a rare six-day break to look forward to, before making the trip to Tottenham next Saturday.