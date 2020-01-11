Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday evening saw them break the all-time record after 21 games in any of Europe’s top five leagues.





The Reds made it tough for themselves but, as is becoming the norm, held on for a crucial victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Roberto Firmino was the goalscorer, in the 37th minute, and at the other end Alisson was the hero with a number of strong saves, while Gini Wijnaldum shone in the middle of the park.

It was far from Liverpool’s best performance of the season, but it heralded a 20th win in 21 games so far in the Premier League.

Picking up 61 points in that time, Jurgen Klopp‘s side secured their place in history with the best-ever start to a campaign.

Man City had produced the previous highest tally in the English top flight, with 59 points from 21 games in the 2017/18, while Chelsea took 58 over the same period in 2005/06.

But Liverpool are not only enjoying a all-time record start in their league, but also in the top divisions in Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

It is a remarkable statistic, and a testament to the relentless form of Klopp’s Reds, who after full-time in north London were 16 points clear of second-placed Leicester.

The Foxes suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton earlier on Saturday, with Danny Ings a fitting match-winner as he continues his stunning form after a permanent move away from Liverpool.

Man City are to play on Sunday evening, when they host Aston Villa, but even a victory at the Etihad would only see them move within 14 points of the leaders.

This is all while the Reds have played a game fewer than their title rivals.