Leicester lose ground as ex-Red Ings fires again, while City thrash Villa

Liverpool kept their momentum rolling with yet another victory, while their closest Premier League rivals had mixed fortunes over the weekend.





Jurgen Klopp’s Reds maintained their stranglehold on the top of the league table with their 20th win of the campaign, thanks to Roberto Firmino’s strike securing a 1-0 win over Tottenham.

It was a result which saw records continue to tumble as Liverpool’s tally of 61 points in the first 21 games of a season was the best-ever start by any side across Europe’s top five leagues ever.

While the Premier League played out its 22nd matchday, the Reds still have a game in hand and yet remain 16 points ahead of Leicester after their misstep against Southampton on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started the week as Liverpool’s closest rivals but found themselves further adrift after ex-Red Danny Ings continued his rich vein of form by netting his 12th league goal of the season to clinch a win for the Saints at the King Power.

It was retribution for the 9-0 defeat Leicester inflicted in October and it was another step in the right direction for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, who have now collected 13 points from their last five games – a return which has seen them move into 12th in the table.

And remarkably, it seems them level on points with Arsenal after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and only two points behind Spurs who now sit in eighth position.

Elsewhere, Man City capitalised on the Foxes’ dropped points to move two points clear in second place and 14 points behind the Reds after their 6-1 thumping of Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side had four on the board before the conclusion of the first half, with Sergio Aguero notching a hat-trick to break the Premier League record for most goals by a foreign player.

But another week ensured more VAR drama reared its head, with Sheffield United the benefactors as they moved ahead of Wolves, who drew 1-1 with Newcastle, into sixth place as they secured a 1-0 win over West Ham after Robert Snodgrass’ last gasp equaliser was ruled out due to a handball in the buildup.

It leaves the Hammers desperately placed just a point above the drop zone, while Burnley similarly drifted closer to the relegation zone after Chelsea piled on three unanswered goals.

A result which sees the Clarets sit just four points above safety while the Blues maintained their five-point lead in fourth place, with Man United remaining their closest rivals after piling further misery on bottom-placed Norwich.

Everton, meanwhile, bounced back from their humiliating defeat at the hands of Liverpool last time out with a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton, while Watford lifted themselves from the bottom three after handing Bournemouth their 12th defeat.

A week’s break will now come the way of the Premier League, where the Reds will face off against Man United on Sunday ahead of a run which will see Klopp’s men play five times in 13 days.

Premier League Results, Matchday 22

Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Everton 1-0 Brighton

Leicester 1-2 Southampton

Man United 4-0 Norwich

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Bournemouth 0-3 Watford

Aston Villa 1-6 Man City