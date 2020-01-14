Liverpool to face Shrewsbury in FA Cup fourth round

Liverpool will meet Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round after they secured a 1-0 win over Bristol City in their third round replay.





The Reds secured their passage to the fourth round of the competition with a memorable 1-0 win over Everton, with Curtis Jones providing the heroics on a night where the club’s youngsters shone.

But the Reds were forced to wait to discover their next opponents after being drawn away to one of Shrewsbury or Bristol City after they drew 1-1 in their third round clash.

League One Shrewsbury hosted the replay against the Championship outfit where Aaron Pierre scored in the 89th minute to secure progress.

Liverpool’s meeting at New Meadow will take place on Sunday, January 26, with kickoff scheduled for 5pm (GMT).

The outing will be amid another congested period for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with three games inside the space of six days, with Premier League meetings against Wolves (Jan 23) and West Ham (Jan 29) bookending the FA Cup fixture.

There is then the clash with Southampton at Anfield on the first day of February, capping off a run of five games inside 13 days starting from the meeting against Man United on Sunday.

It inevitably means a much-changed side is expected in the FA Cup meeting, but familiar faces are expected to feature alongside those who impressed against the Blues.

Players returning from injury such as Joel Matip, Fabinho, Dejan Lovren and Xherdan Shaqiri could all make their first start since being hit by injury, with the former three all set to be involved in first-team training by the end of the week.

Liverpool have played only one competitive game against Shrewsbury, currently placed 15th in League One, in a fourth round FA Cup tie in 1996 where Roy Evans’ side emerged as 4-0 victors.

Stan Collymore, Robbie Fowler and Jason McAteer all found the net that evening in a victory which set the Reds on course for a final appearance whereby they finished as runners-up.

The meeting with Shrewsbury will see Liverpool presented with the chance to secure their place in the fifth round of the competition for the first time under Klopp.