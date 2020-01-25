Liverpool’s refusal to accept “unbeatable” tag keeping complacency at bay

Despite stretching their unbeaten run in the topflight to 40 games, Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool do not feel “unbeatable.”





The Reds saw their defence breached for the first time in the Premier League in over 700 minutes in the win over Wolves.

It would deny Liverpool the chance to surpass their record of eight successive clean sheets in the topflight, with Raul Jimenez the man to end the impressive run of shutouts.

The trip to Wolves proved to be one of the most testing so far this season, as Jurgen Klopp’s men were consistently asked questions of their credentials as they looked to pick up their 22nd win of the season and continue their record-breaking form.

And while the job was a successful one as Liverpool kept the hosts at bay and Roberto Firmino found the winner, the outing was one which proved to be another timely reminder to Van Dijk and Co. that there is still room for improvement.

With only one defeat to their name across three competitions, excluding the defeat at Aston Villa, Liverpool possess an air of invincibility.

But for Van Dijk, with countless parties wanting to see the Reds “fail,” it is not a mindset the team have.

“You never feel unbeatable – it is not a feeling that we have,” Van Dijk explained.

“Anything can happen. There were moments against Wolves when things could have been different. They could have scored a second.

“We always feel we have to keep working hard. We just try to keep improving. Things are going good at the moment and everyone is in a good situation.

“The outside world can have their opinions but we know how this football world works and there are a lot of people who want to see us fail.

“But we just want to keep going and improve on what we are doing and we’ll stay on the road we are on.

“Yes, there are plenty of people who want you to win but there are some people who don’t. That’s life. We don’t mind. We just enjoy the game, work hard and hopefully get the results.”

Results so far have seen Liverpool pick up a staggering 67 points from a possible 69 to sit 16 points ahead of the next best in Man City, while still possessing a game in hand.

But complacency creeping in is not on the cards for the Reds as despite needing only nine more wins to officially seal the title, should City win their corresponding fixtures, lessons of the past have ensured the players and Klopp are not celebrating until it’s official.

“We were very unlucky [last season] because City were that little bit better than us. We have to just accept that. So we set out to win it this year,” he continued.

“We all know there will be setbacks. We don’t see last season as too much of a setback. We are proud of ourselves but, obviously, we came second.

“You don’t win anything with that but this year it’s so far, so good.

“We’re not there yet and we will give everything until the end.”