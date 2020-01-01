The January transfer window is now open and Liverpool have already sealed their first signing of 2020. Can you remember their 10 biggest winter buys?





The mid-season window was first introduced in 2002/03, as a means to provide all clubs a more level playing field by limiting acquisitions during the campaign.

Liverpool have been typically quiet during this period, but they have made some shrewd signings over the past 17 years, with the hope being this is continued with the arrival of Takumi Minamino.

Some January arrivals have been game-changers, while others have been costly mistakes, but on the whole the winter window has proved hugely effective for the Reds when utilised.

Only four times has the £10 million barrier been broken since the transfer deadline was brought in, with outgoings at the mid-season point vastly out-pricing the incomings.

So can you name Liverpool’s 10 most expensive January signings since 2003?

We’ve given you a start with Minamino, whose bargain £7.25 million fee actually makes him the club’s sixth-biggest winter outlay, but you’re on your own from there.

Note: Javier Mascherano does not count in this list, as his £18.6 million signing from the Media Sports Investments consortium in 2008 was sealed in February and during his 18-month loan.

You’ve got three minutes – see if you can get all 10.





Quiz loads above. Adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.