Liverpool are still fending off interest in Xherdan Shaqiri, but we’re also preparing for a very tough-looking midweek game away to Wolves.





Shaq price set – but not for January

It’s clear that Xherdan Shaqiri is good enough to play a major role for a big team, but he remains on the fringes at Liverpool.

We’ll still need him for the run-in though, so it’s good to see Jurgen Klopp and the club resisting the lure to offload him early – with two bids turned down from Roma and Sevilla.

Both only want him on loan, and we’ve absolutely no reason to do that, so it’s encouraging to see the price tag set at a reasonably modest £25 million or so – and only then in summer.

It would mean a double-our-money deal on Shaq in the space of a couple of years, while he has also had big moments against the likes of Man United and Barcelona.

Would it be the right move at the end of the season?

Jurgen reveals all

In the video above (click here if you can’t see it) Jurgen Klopp gives a typically insightful interview with Sky Sports, covering everything from what’s best about managing the Reds to what’s the most important aspect of his approach.

The boss also gives his views on the tracksuits vs. suits debate on the touchline, as well as explaining why he doesn’t have social media profiles:

“Maybe one day I will do it but I don’t understand it, I don’t know why you would do it!”

Another interesting aspect of the chat sees him refer to the managers who have influenced his own approach, with Arrigo Sacchi notably coming up. Check out here James Nalton’s in-depth piece on how the two boss’ styles span generations.

Present players and title talk

Sami Hyypia was a brilliant defender for the Reds but his managerial career hasn’t hit the same heights yet. Perhaps this is one inkling why…

Hyypia had doubts over Firmino – but has big praise for Virgil

Speaking of Virgil, the big man explains how the Reds rediscovered their ability to keep clean sheets

And here’s an insight as to when and where Liverpool might just clinch the long-awaited title

Our tremendous two at the back

That right side of defence is properly locked down these days, with youth, pace, no shortage of on-the-ball excellence and brilliant consistency.

Trent at right-back, Gomez at centre-back – it’s a nightmare for opposing forwards to get past. They’re both in the news today, with Trent being spoken about by Kylian Mbappe.

The French striker says our No. 66 is an amazing talent and loved that he performed Mbappe’s signature celebration after scoring, and had enormous respect for the consistency Liverpool are showing.

Gomez, meanwhile, spoke of his admiration for centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk, explaining he brings much more to the team than just defensive ability:

I don’t think it’s easy to measure what he does for us as a team. He’s such a dominant character, a dominant player. He’s a special player and we’re lucky to have him at the club – he’s my big brother! He’s a top player and a top person to be alongside.

clear that friendship and respect has continued this term.

Quickfire LFC news

LFC Women got themselves a victory – but also suffered a terrible injury to first-choice goalkeeper Fran Kitching (TIA)

Reserve goalkeeper Dan Atherton has joined Marine on loan for the rest of the season (LFC)

Ex-Reds winger Suso has reportedly handed in a transfer request at AC Milan (Calciomercato)

And while some European outlets suggest the Reds have some sort of pre-contract agreed with Timo Werner for summer, British reports suggest Liverpool have no intent to make a move at all (Sky Sports)

Around the Prem

Spurs are still holding out for £17m for Eriksen, despite knowing they’ll get nothing for him in summer, which should help Jose’s rebuild (Mail)

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have had no soul since leaving Highbury for the Emirates, which is convenient now that his vociferous support of the move is years in the past – much like their last regular trophy haul (Evening Standard)

Everton‘s Mason Holgate is in line for an England call-up, presumably in place of his team-mate Michael Keane, who has had something of a Titus Bramble season (Mirror)

And Wilf Zaha is happy to stay at Palace as no club will match his £80m fee. Well that’s good of him, what with no other club buying him, and all (Mail)

Stupid comments of the day

Largely everything in this from Ole Gunna Solskjaer, the latest United’s “accepting mediocrity” offensive.

Tweet of the day

The only man we need on National Hug Day!

