Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Molineux

January 23, 2020

Goals: Jiminez 51’; Henderson 8′, Firmino 85′

Jurgen Klopp‘s unchanged side were out to secure their 22nd win of the season as they travelled to meet Wolves.

And it was the perfect start for Liverpool as Jordan Henderson’s headed effort from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner found the back of the net with just eight minutes on the clock.

The hosts proved equally as threatening from dead-ball situations in what was an engrossing first half, one which should have seen Mohamed Salah find himself on the scoresheet after a myriad of chances came his way.

And it ensured the first clear cut chances the way of the visitors in the second half would see them draw level through Raul Jimenez, with the Reds caught out at the back post.

There were a number of heart-stopping moments as Wolves continued to press for the winner, and while the Reds again missed a flurry of chances, Roberto Firmino would again come up trumps.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

All those involved in Liverpool’s goal were lauded as they each continued their rich vein of form…

That was Henderson’s first ever headed goal in the Premier League or European competition #lfc — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 23, 2020

Henderson there. Lashing the ball home with his left ear… My captain. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) January 23, 2020

Alexander-Arnold has assisted six PL goals from dead-ball situations this season, more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues. His total tally of 22 PL assists since the start of last season is more than any other top-flight player. What a talent. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 23, 2020

Roberto a Firmino only scores big goals. Sent from Brazil to deliver the Premier League title to Liverpool. — MT (@MT_Futbol) January 23, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold and assisting from corners. Name a better combo. — Samue (@SamueILFC) January 23, 2020

“Someone needs to tell Klopp to take down Hendo‘s twin or we may get punished for playing 12 men.” Nur der BvB09 on the forums.

Credit to Firmino. Missed a great chance just seconds earlier. The Brazilian now into double figures for the season and strangely all 10 scored away from home. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 23, 2020

Henderson actually needed to tackle Salah to get the ball off him to make that goal for Bobby ? — Joe (@JoeScouse_LFC) January 23, 2020

Mane’s injury was a low-point of the evening, but the silver lining was it paved the way for Minamino’s league debut…

Hopefuy that’s not serious. Ffs. — the unbearables (@UTFR92) January 23, 2020

Mane off, Minamino on. Looks like a muscle injury. Possibly a hamstring, which would be far from ideal for Liverpool. Actually, it would be pretty terrible. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 23, 2020

“Mane was slowly running then pulled up, had he been sprinting and pulled up I would start crying, but I’m hoping it’s more of a minor strain than a tear. He’s a pro so knows when he’s not going to be top form he should come off.” – alaskared on the forums.

Big test coming up for #LFC if that is a hamstring injury for Sadio Mane. Been the best player in this remarkable team this season. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) January 23, 2020

Right, I want to Mo score from an assist by Minamino after a ball from Wijnaldum, just so I can hear the commentator say Gini – Minamino – Mo. — ? The Flying Pig ?~? 4Labour ? (@slinger_LFC) January 23, 2020

Minamino's accuracy in his control and passing is really good, as is his movement. That lovely bit of skill early on would've given him a boost. Encouraging start. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) January 23, 2020

And while a clean sheet was denied, the defence received mass plaudits for keeping the Reds in the game…

Should probably just set up an auto-tweet dealie for praising Van Dijk's one-on-one heroics. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) January 23, 2020

Alisson Becker! Truly kept us in the game at times! ? — Sebastian ‘Tino’ (@Tino_LFC) January 23, 2020

Virgil Van Dijk is a different level to everyone — Justin Wells (@RollsonShabbos) January 23, 2020

MOTM? Joe Gomez. Best English centre half In PL. Has come of age. This season. Discuss. #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 23, 2020

Joe Gomez was absolutely brilliant tonight. Goal saving block. So calm and collective. 2nd best Centre Back in the league. — KloppSZN? (@KIopptinho) January 23, 2020

Another big save from Alisson to deny Jimenez again. #LFC — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 23, 2020

But Wolves deserved plenty of praise themselves after going toe to toe with Liverpool once more…

Wolves. Hardest set of games all season. Seeing the back of them is more reassuring than seeing the back of Spurs and Man United. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) January 23, 2020

Credit to Wolves for giving us two great games — LFCZA ?? ???? (@LFCZA) January 23, 2020

Well… that has to go down as one of the hardest fought & therefore pleasing LFC league wins of the last 30 years… Reckon Wolves would be in Champions League places if not for their Europa League demands at start of season. Certainly LFC's toughest league opponent so far. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) January 23, 2020

“This was a fucking brawl today.” – indianscouser on the forums.

Adama Traore was really good tonight. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 23, 2020

Liverpool have done VERY well to come away with three points there. Wolves dominated them in that second half like no other team has in the Premier League this season. Having said that, defence showed great resilience. Firmino brilliant for the winner. 16 clear! — Jack Sear (@JackSear) January 23, 2020

And while the performance was far from the best, the result was one where the squad’s mentality was rightly commended…

That's why Liverpool Football Club are mentality monsters and all of us dumbasses on Twitter aren't. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) January 23, 2020

This team. Hanging on, miss a great chance, score a harder one. Firmino: King of the road. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 23, 2020

Not deserved but we will take it. Draw would have been fair. Best team we’ve played, that. Amazing win. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) January 23, 2020

Relentless from #LFC. Another big step towards the title – and another game unbeaten. A quite brilliant win. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) January 23, 2020

MENTALITY MONSTERS. Just so massive, that. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 23, 2020

By far the hardest game so far. Just love the mentality of this team. Under the cosh, tired and seemingly out of ideas at times. But they still get the job done. Mentality Giants — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 23, 2020

This current Liverpool team now boasts the joint 3rd longest unbeaten top flight league run in the history of English football & the joint 2nd longest during the Premier League era with 40 games without defeat. Incredible! #LFC — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) January 23, 2020

That aura of invincibility. Somehow this team answer every single question. Rode luck at times but what heart and spirit. Won’t face many tougher games here on out. Big credit to Minamino, thrust into the action, great little feet for Firmino’s goal. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 23, 2020

What an amazing result. Not the best performance but charcter of this group is immense. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) January 23, 2020