“The hardest game so far,” “A winning machine” – Liverpool fans react to thrilling win at Wolves

23 January 2020

Liverpool were forced to win it the hard way against a spirited Wolves outfit, and fans were left to laud the Reds’ mentality yet again.


Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Molineux
January 23, 2020

Goals: Jiminez 51’; Henderson 8′, Firmino 85′

Jurgen Klopp‘s unchanged side were out to secure their 22nd win of the season as they travelled to meet Wolves.

And it was the perfect start for Liverpool as Jordan Henderson’s headed effort from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner found the back of the net with just eight minutes on the clock.

The hosts proved equally as threatening from dead-ball situations in what was an engrossing first half, one which should have seen Mohamed Salah find himself on the scoresheet after a myriad of chances came his way.

And it ensured the first clear cut chances the way of the visitors in the second half would see them draw level through Raul Jimenez, with the Reds caught out at the back post.

There were a number of heart-stopping moments as Wolves continued to press for the winner, and while the Reds again missed a flurry of chances, Roberto Firmino would again come up trumps.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

All those involved in Liverpool’s goal were lauded as they each continued their rich vein of form…

“Someone needs to tell Klopp to take down Hendo‘s twin or we may get punished for playing 12 men.”

Nur der BvB09 on the forums.

 

Mane’s injury was a low-point of the evening, but the silver lining was it paved the way for Minamino’s league debut…

“Mane was slowly running then pulled up, had he been sprinting and pulled up I would start crying, but I’m hoping it’s more of a minor strain than a tear.

He’s a pro so knows when he’s not going to be top form he should come off.”

alaskared on the forums.

 

And while a clean sheet was denied, the defence received mass plaudits for keeping the Reds in the game…

 

But Wolves deserved plenty of praise themselves after going toe to toe with Liverpool once more…

“This was a fucking brawl today.”

indianscouser on the forums.

 

And while the performance was far from the best, the result was one where the squad’s mentality was rightly commended…

More from This Is Anfield



Fan Comments