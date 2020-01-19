Goals the way of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool notch a crucial 2-0 over Man United, sending the Reds 16 points clear at the top.

Liverpool 2-0 Man United

Premier League, Anfield

January 19, 2020

Goals: Van Dijk 15’, Salah 90+3’

Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged side from the one who overcame Tottenham last time out, with Man United’s visit at Anfield proving significant in more than one way.

The Reds had 20 wins from 21 games heading into the clash and another three points would see their advantage atop of the table stretch to 16 points, while still possessing a game in hand, and subsequently move 30 points ahead of United.

And the Reds capitalised on the scoresheet early as Virgil van Dijk rose the highest from a corner delivery to power Liverpool into the lead with 15 minutes on the clock.

Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum would both go on to find the net, only for the former’s to be ruled out by VAR for a foul on David De Gea in the build-up and the latter was rightly deemed offside.

The Reds were superior in all facets of the game in the first 45 but would be forced to wait until the second to add to their tally.

And wait they did.

After less than two minutes after the restart, the Reds were immediately on the front foot, with Mohamed Salah presented a golden opportunity from an Andy Robertson cutback, only for the ball to ricochet off his other foot.

Jordan Henderson then struck the upright and Sadio Mane had a number of chances himself, but with the scoreline remaining the same United grew in confidence as tiredness started to creep into both sides.

And while it was a tense finish, Alisson and Salah would combine with devastating effect to see Liverpool double their lead with the final kick of the game – 21 wins from 22 games, with a trip to Wolves next on the agenda.