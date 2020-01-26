Liverpool relinquished a two-goal advantage against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round, enforcing a replay at Anfield in early February.

* Video via BBC Sport; geographic restrictions apply.

Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool

FA Cup Fourth Round, New Meadow

January 26, 2020

Goals: Cummings (pen) 65’, 75’; Jones 15’, Love OG 46’

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes for Liverpool’s trip to Shrewsbury for the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the youngsters who shone against Everton given the nod once more.

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho all made a welcome return to the starting lineup for the first time in 2020, providing a boost to Klopp’s ranks at the back.

The Reds, as expected, dominated possession for much of the game and required a patient approach to breakdown a well-disciplined Shrewsbury outfit.

And while the hosts had looked to catch Liverpool on the counter, it was Pedro Chirivella and Curtis Jones who combined brilliantly to hand the Reds a lead as the latter added to his tally with an ice-cold finish.

Further clear cut chances were few and far between for the remainder of the half with Adrian facing more action than his opposite number, where Liverpool’s senior figures returning from injury predictably needed time to find their feet.

A bizarre opening to the second half saw the Reds double their lead after Donald Love, former Man United academy player, turned the ball into his own net after less than 30 seconds under no pressure at the back post.

But it was all Shrewsbury from that point on as Jason Cummings scored twice in ten minutes late in the piece, first after Yasser Larouci conceded a penalty, with the foul actually coming outside of the box, before adding the second after taking advantage of sloppy defending.

Klopp would call upon Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to try and prevent a replay, but it was without success and another fixture has now been added to the schedule.