Video: Watch the goals and highlights from Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win at Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night, with Bobby Firmino’s winner another superb exhibition of the Reds’ ability to grind out different kinds of victories.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Molineux

January 23, 2020

Goals: Jimenez 50′; Henderson 8′, Firmino 84′

Jurgen Klopp named the same lineup for a third successive fixture and, despite being made to work hard throughout, the Reds edged it 2-1 in the Black Country.

It might have been one of the most difficult fixtures Liverpool have faced in recent months, but it’s now 22 wins from 23 and a 16-point lead at the top.

A fast start for the Reds saw Jordan Henderson rise at the near post to head home the first goal of the game, meaning a 10th Premier League assist of the season for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Wolves certainly had their own moments in attack, largely through the efforts and speed of Adama Traore, but Virgil van Dijk and Co. stood up to the test admirably.

The big down point of the half was undoubtedly Sadio Mane‘s exit, off with an apparent hamstring injury and replaced by Takumi Minamino.

After the break Wolves came out strongly and were back on level terms soon after; Adama broke into space, clipped a cross over and Raul Jimenez powered a header home into the far corner.

It was the first goal in eight league games that the Reds had conceded, but the response was once more impressive.

Mohamed Salah spurned a couple of good opportunities and Roberto Firmino did likewise, before the Brazilian sealed the win in the final six minutes with a brilliant finish, his 10th of the season and all away from home.

The Reds now look forward to an FA Cup game at the weekend and the long-awaited game in hand in the league, away to West Ham in midweek.