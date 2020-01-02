Liverpool welcome Sheffield United to Anfield aiming to notch their 19th win of the season. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





The Reds kick off a new decade by hosting Chris Wilder’s Blades, where the opportunity to maintain their commanding position atop the Premier League table awaits.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side ended the year with a gritty 1-0 win over Wolves, taking their total points tally to 55 after just 19 games and stretching their unbeaten streak in the top flight to 36.

And while Liverpool’s form is intimidating enough, the visitors have a tough proposition on their hands at Anfield with Klopp’s men having failed to taste defeat in their last 50 home league games, winning 40 and drawing 10.

The Blades, however, have only failed to walk away without any points to their name once in their last 10 league away games—which came in a 2-0 defeat at Man City last time out.

Liverpool’s last meeting with United ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the Reds in what was the two teams’ first clash since 2007—will today’s encounter end with another one in the win column?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, and is available to live stream here.

This is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout via the This is Anfield app. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sheffield United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first Premier League clash of 2020 on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBCSports.com, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Andina, ESPN2 Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky HD, Sky Sport 1 HD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SportKlub 2 Serbia, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, ESPN2 Colombia, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online, DAZN, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Sportklub 2 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Finland, Viaplay Sweden, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Premier League TV, Hotstar VIP, Mola TV, BT Sport Live, Sport 1, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SPOTV ON, MaxTV Go, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 3, Supersport 2 Digitalb, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1, Eurosport Romania ,TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, SPS HD, Skynet Sports 6, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Viasat Sport / HD, Viasat Football HD, Viasat Sports Premium, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, Truevisions Anywhere, S Sport+, S Sport, K+PM

