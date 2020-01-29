Liverpool will meet West Ham for the first time this season in pursuit of their 15th successive league victory. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





After a topsy-turvy FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury which has led to various headlines and debate due to the resulting replay, Jurgen Klopp’s side return to Premier League action tonight.

A host of familiar faces will return to the lineup as they look for their 23rd win of the campaign against a West Ham side who are currently languishing in 17th place.

The Hammers put a dint into Liverpool’s title pursuit last season in what was the second draw in a run of four within the space of six games.

But with the Reds experiencing a formidable run of form and West Ham having won just two of their last eight in all competitions, fortunes certainly favour Klopp’s side.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT)—or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is not on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.



Worldwide

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.



Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN3 Sur, Optus Sport, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, RUSH, Sky Go, Sky HD, Sky Sport 1 HD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Belarus 5, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online, SportKlub 2 Serbia, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Sportklub 2 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Finland, Viasat Football HD, Viasat Sports Premium, TeleClub Sport Live, Canal+ Decale, Free, Cosmote Sport 2 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 2, Sport 2, Hotstar VIP, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sentanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, MaxTV Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Extra, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, S Sport+, S Sport, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, K+PM

