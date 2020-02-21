Comfortable win for Liverpool U23s in Premier League Cup

Liverpool’s under-23s enjoyed a comfortable win over Huddersfield in the PL Cup on Friday night, with Sepp van den Berg on target.

Liverpool U23s 3-0 Huddersfield U23s

Premier League Cup, Kirkby Academy

Friday, 21 February 2020

Goals: Millar (15′), van den Berg (32′), Hardy (90+4)

There was no Curtis Jones, Neco Williams or Pedro Chirivella for Neil Critchley‘s side, with the trio instead training with Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team at Melwood.

There was, though, a rare start for goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, while Ki-Jana Hoever lined up at right-back.

On a wet and windy night in Kirkby, the Reds took the lead through striker Liam Millar early on as he poked home from close range.

The lead was doubled before the break when Dutch centre-back Van den Berg notched his first goal for the club since his move last summer with a composed finish.

After the break, Adam Lewis almost got himself on the scoresheet shortly after coming on as a sub, with the left-back having been absent since making his debut for the first-team against Shrewsbury with a small knock.

Jack Bearne impressed in midfield, keeping things tidy and he went close with a great effort which the Terriers’ ‘keeper did well to keep out.

Joe Hardy added the icing on the cake in stoppage time to grab his fourth goal since joining the Reds in January after a lovely team move.

Liverpool are top of their Premier League Cup group and are nicely played to secure qualification for the knockout stages in the final group game on Monday afternoon against Sunderland.

Liverpool U23s: Kelleher, Hoever, Boyes, van den Berg, Gallacher, Clarkson, Dixon-Bonner (Lewis 68′), Cain, Bearne, Millar, Longstaff (Hardy 78′)

Subs not used: Winterbottom, Savage, Hill

Next Match: Sunderland (H) – Premier League Cup – Monday, February 24, 2pm (GMT)