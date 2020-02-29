Jurgen Klopp has named Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in his midfield as Liverpool pursue their 27th win of the Premier League campaign on a trip to take on 19th-placed Watford.

The pressure is on the Hornets to take a positive result for their meeting with the champions-elect, after Norwich’s rare 1-0 victory over Leicester on Friday night.

But with just four wins required to clinch the title, and four games to play before the March international break, Klopp and his side will be eager to wrap things up early.

With an FA Cup tie looming on Tuesday, Klopp has retained a strong lineup at Vicarage Road, making just two changes from the side that beat West Ham last time out.

That means Alisson makes his 20th league appearance of the season in goal, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Joe Gomez misses out as a precaution due to a minor injury, with Lovren making his first start in the league since December 7.

Fabinho continues in the No. 6 role with Jordan Henderson absent through injury, with Oxlade-Chamberlain the third man alongside Gini Wijnaldum in the advanced positions.

Naby Keita is, again, out injured, with the midfielder absent due to a hip problem.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who between them have scored 17 goals in the last seven meetings with today’s opponents, make up the attack.

The likes of Ki-Jana Hoever, Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino are on the substitutes’ bench, with Klopp likely to make more changes for the visit to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney

Substitutes: Gomes, Dawson, Chalobah, Pussetto, Pererya, Welbeck, Gray

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Hoever, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi