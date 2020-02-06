Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea for the FA Cup fifth round will be held on Tuesday, March 3, between meetings with Watford and Bournemouth.





The Reds secured their clash at Stamford Bridge through a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday night, with an own goal proving enough to progress.

It was an evening that further underlined the power of Anfield, and the immense quality in Liverpool’s academy, as Neil Critchley fielded the club’s youngest-ever lineup.

Whether the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott will be considered at Chelsea remains to be seen, but it can certainly be argued they deserve to keep their places.

The trip to west London will come on Tuesday, March 3 with kickoff at 7.45pm, live on BBC One, to begin a month that could see the Reds lift the Premier League title.

It comes after the away game at Watford on February 29, and four days before the visit of Bournemouth on March 7—and after that are potentially decisive clashes with Atletico Madrid, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool host Atletico in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on March 11, as they aim to defend the European Cup.

And results pending, Jurgen Klopp‘s side could clinch the title against Everton or Palace, with the latter most likely.

That Anfield fixture may still be rescheduled, however, if the Reds beat Chelsea, with the quarter-finals of the FA Cup to be held over the weekend of March 21/22.

Liverpool’s Fixture List, March

* Subject to change if Liverpool reach FA Cup quarter-finals.