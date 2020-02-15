Liverpool could equal their best-ever winning record in the league when they visit Norwich this evening for Jurgen Klopp‘s 250th game in charge of the club.

Equalling the Win Record

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won 16 successive league games home and away—their second longest-ever sequence in the league.

A win will see them equal their club record of 17, set only last year.

Should Liverpool win this evening they will reach the tally of 76 points, one more than Man United achieved during the whole of the 1996/97 campaign.

On 18 occasions in the Premier League they have failed to reach their current total of 73 in a complete season.

Victory tonight will see them accrue their joint sixth-highest points total of the last 29 campaigns with still 12 fixtures to fulfil.

Klopp’s 250th

This game will be the 250th game that the Reds have played in league and cup since Klopp’s appointment. They have won 154 of them.

Goalfest at Carrow Road?

Home and away, Liverpool have scored at least three goals in all but one of the last eight encounters with Norwich and at least four times in five of the last seven clashes.

The Reds are one goal short of recording 50 against Norwich in the Premier League era.

Forty-two goals have been scored in the last eight meetings between the sides on Merseyside and in Norfolk.

Eclipsing Forest

Liverpool are undefeated in 42 league games, amassing 116 points in that run. Only one team, Arsenal (49, 2003 to 2004) have ever gone on a longer run in the top flight.

Nottingham Forest also went 42 matches unbeaten (1977 to 1978).

Fortress Not-Anfield

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 20 away league games (16 victories and four draws) since the loss at Man City in January of last year, with 15 of those wins coming in their last 16 away outings.

They have conceded six goals away from home in the league this season.

Leicester and Sheffield United have shipped the next lowest in the top flight going into this round of fixtures (12).

Norwich’s Odd Goal Record

Norwich have scored 24 league goals so far this season—only Teemu Pukki (11) and Todd Cantwell (six) have found the net more than once.

At Carrow Road this season, Daniel Farke’s men have scored 18 top-flight goals—that tally is two more than Chelsea have mustered.

This Season’s Scorers

Norwich: Pukki 11, Cantwell 6, Idah 3, Drmic 2, Hernandez 2, Hanley 1, McLean 1, Srbeny 1, Tettey 1, Vrancic 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 18, Mane 15, Firmino 10, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, own goals 5, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Jones 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Fabinho 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1

Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).