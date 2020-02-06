Liverpool are officially on a winter break. No news, nothing to know? Couldn’t be further from the truth – an occupational hazard of supporting the world’s greatest team. Here’s all the latest.





International honours beckon – and so does a critical choice

Earlier on Thursday it emerged that three of Liverpool’s FA Cup heroes might be rewarded for their progress with international call-ups above the level they have previously featured at.

English duo Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are tipped for an U21 call-up for the first time, while Neco Williams may jump straight past the 21s into the senior squad for Wales.

If that call comes, though, he’ll have a decision to make: John Cross, of the Mirror, later reported that England also have an eye on Williams, who is eligible for both nations.

It would be a big call for Neco to switch allegiances, not least of all because Trent Alexander-Arnold would then be ahead of him at club and country level—but there’s also the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kieran Trippier, Max Aarons, Reece James and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to consider.

LFC Legends name ‘keepers and defence

LFC Legends play Barcelona at Anfield in March, with Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush taking on the role of managers. Now they have confirmed the first batch of players who will be on show, comprising the defensive half of the squad.

In goal, the Legends will feature Champions League winner Jerzy Dudek and UEFA Cup winner Sander Westerveld.

Nine defenders have also been named for the squad: Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Glen Johnson, Jose Enrique, Jason McAteer, Phil Babb and Bjorn Tore Kvarme.

In addition, it’s already known that Luis Garcia and Fernando Torres will play a part for the Reds, while Barca have Patrick Kluivert, Edgar Davids, Juliano Belletti and Javier Saviola confirmed.

Further players will be announced in due course as the Legends events remain high in popularity.

Start date confirmed for 20/21

All things being equal, Jurgen Klopp‘s team will go on and confirm perhaps the most spectacular and comprehensive title win in Premier League history as the season goes on.

Next year that means teams will be out to beat us even more, as reigning holders.

And we now know when the defence of the title(-in-waiting) will begin: August 8, 2020.

Of course, if Liverpool do win the league as expected, we’ll once more play in the Community Shield a week before the league season starts.

Which is yet another opportunity to add silverware to the cabinet!

Changes are afoot!

Mark your diaries, remember the changes, get excited.

Quickfire LFC news

Remember the Turkish goalkeeper we’ve been linked with 70 times this year, Ugurcan Cakir? Leicester want him now too (Fotospor)

Left-back Adam Lewis has spoke of the “unbelievable” Anfield crowd on his Reds debut (LFC)

An old team-mate of Sadio Mane‘s at Metz has explained how the No. 10’s talent was apparent even back in 2012 – the tactic was simply to give him the ball (FourFourTwo)

And ex-striker Robbie Fowler has been named coach of the month in Australia’s A-League, where he’s boss of Brisbane Roar (BRFC)

Around the Prem

Dele Alli reckons Spurs “deserve a trophy” but doesn’t specify what for. ‘Most delusional club’ appears to be a possibility, given they have lost a mammoth 24 games in the past 12 months (BBC Sport)

Top clubs in Spain might move for Adama Traore in the summer, while other wide forwards including Leroy Sane and Wilf Zaha are also on the wanted list, which all sounds a bit like “we wrote these rumours last year and none moved so let’s do it again and see if we’re right this time” (Telegraph)

Man City reckon they are in pole position to sign Leo Messi if he leaves Barca on a free, opting to completely ignore the fact they are excluded by a clause in the contract which would allow him to depart the Camp Nou (MEN)

And Jorginho’s agent says teams will be in for the midfielder in the summer, which would actually solve a nice problem for Lampard (Mail)

Stupid article of the day

Sometimes work assignments are shit. We get it. But, Jake Polden of the Mirror, you have to make the best of it. “How could Arsenal look if Arteta signs all his targets” is one thing, but the answers put forward are quite another.

Suggesting that incoming 18-year-old centre-back William Saliba will need experience around him is good; suggesting that experience comes from 21-year-old Upamecano or 22-year-old Magalhaes is…less so.

Recalling that Arteta wants two new starting midfielders, fine; suggesting buys who won’t be put straight into the team, less-than-sensible.

What’s the point?!

Tweet of the day

Today marks 400 days since Liverpool last lost a game in the Premier League. FOUR HUNDRED. pic.twitter.com/gM1wdSuURy — LFC Stats (@LFCData) February 6, 2020

What we’re reading

In an attempt to catch-up financially to Europe’s big leagues, the Dutch Eredivisie and Belgian Jupiler Pro League are considering a merger which could be worth €400 million in TV rights deals, compared to €80 million each at present. This, from SportsProMedia, gives the details – but there are still lots of questions to answer.

On a more human interest note, Ngangom Bala Devi is the first Indian woman professional footballer. Here’s her story on BBC Sport and how she wants to inspire others to do likewise.

Worth watching tonight

Some quality Copa del Rey action is headed your way. Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad at 6pm, Athletic Club vs. Barcelona at 8pm. Catch a stream!