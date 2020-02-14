Liverpool have the third-highest wage bill in England, and the ninth-highest in world football, but are European, world and soon-to-be Premier League champions.

The Reds have found as much success in retaining players as they have signing them in recent years, with the work of Michael Edwards ending a history of rewarding undeserving talent with high wages.

Now, extensions and pay rises are earned, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane signing new deals in recent years to ensure they are among the club’s highest-paid players.

This feeds into a culture of quality on Merseyside, and now Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 25 games, as champions-elect.

Having won the Champions League in June and the Club World Cup in December, they are also champions of Europe and the world, which jars with their ranking in football’s wages list.

According to Sporting Intelligence’s Global Sports Salaries Survey for 2019, Liverpool pay the ninth-most on average per week of any football club, and the third-most in the English top flight.

Their average wage is £106,492 per week, which is almost £30,000 per week less than Man City and £9,000 less than Man United.

Beyond the disparity between Liverpool’s 22-point lead over City and their £30,000-a-week deficit in terms of wages, it is most notable how Sheffield United are paying the least on average, but sit fifth in the table.

Furthermore, Everton pay more than Tottenham despite their contrasting recent fortunes, while West Ham are the ninth-highest in terms of wages but find themselves in the relegation zone.

Liverpool are one of only three clubs to average over £100,000-a-week wages per first-team player, which is understandable as they are now in the top three for revenue according to Deloitte.

Across Europe, there are eight clubs that pay more on average per week than the Reds, including their next Champions League opponents, Atletico Madrid.

World Football Average Weekly Wage, 2019 1. Barcelona – £188,993

There are few surprises in this list, as though Atletico arguably stand out they did win LaLiga in 2013/14, finished runners up in the last two seasons and reached the Champions League final in both 2014 and 2016.

Arsenal could be the most under-performing side in the top 10, particularly given they are currently 10th in the Premier League having won just six of their 25 games.

The caveat here is that, Sheffield United included, these wages should never be considered low, as in the Premier League the Blades and Norwich are the only clubs to pay below the UK’s average annual income on a weekly basis.

But given Liverpool’s success in football, and the likelihood this will be sustained, it is impressive they are doing so without paying the most.