It was disappointment for both English sides in the Champions League this week, while Atlanta’s success story continued with big victory.

The Reds’ 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night can be described as unfortunate, given it was hardly a poor performance from Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Instead, it came via an early goal from Saul Niguez and a staunch defensive display from the Spanish side thereafter, with Mohamed Salah (twice) and Jordan Henderson going close but, ultimately, Liverpool failed to record a shot on target.

Jurgen Klopp will be expecting a much better performance at Anfield on March 11, with a history of comeback victories at home in his side’s favour.

But the same cannot be said for Tottenham, who fell to a 1-0 loss of their own on Wednesday night–theirs coming at home to the ever-impressive RB Leipzig.

The goal came from a player firmly on Liverpool’s radar, Timo Werner, who converted from the spot in the 58th minute to secure a big advantage ahead of their return to the Red Bull Arena for the second leg.

Werner caught the attention of Reds supporters for his comments on his rumoured suitors after the game, but for Jose Mourinho the focus was on his side’s lack of attacking options, saying it was like “going to fight with a gun without bullets.”

One side who had no issues with firepower was Atalanta, who sealed a 4-1 victory over Valencia in their first-leg clash at home, courtesy of a Hans Hateboer brace and further goals from Josep Ilicic and Remo Freuler.

Their only blemish came with the concession of an away goal themselves, with Denis Cheryshev scoring a 66th-minute consolation, but the Serie A outfit will be confident heading to the Mestalla on March 10.

Finally, Erling Braut Haaland broke more records as his incredible start to life at Borussia Dortmund continued with two goals in their 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old’s brace sandwiched a strike from Neymar, as Haaland reached the 10-goal mark in the Champions League after just seven games—the quickest to do so in history.

He is also only the second teenager to score 10 in the Champions League, after Kylian Mbappe, and the first to do so in a single campaign.

Only five players have hit double figures in their first season in Europe’s top-tier tournament, with two of those being Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in 2017/18.

The Champions League‘s last 16 continues next week with Chelsea hosting Bayern Munich and Barcelona visiting Napoli on Tuesday, while Lyon take on Juventus and Man City travel to Real Madrid the following evening.

Champions League Last 16 Results, Week 1

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Dortmund 2-1 PSG

Atalanta 4-1 Valencia

Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig

Next Week’s Fixtures

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Lyon vs. Juventus

Real Madrid vs. Man City