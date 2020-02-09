After narrowly falling to defeat in the preceding Merseyside derby this season, Liverpool Women are out to turn the tide their way against Everton on Sunday.





UPDATE: Unfortunately today’s game has been postponed due to Storm Ciara.

Vicky Jepson’s side hosted the first-ever Women’s Super League matchup at Anfield against Everton in November, and despite dominating large parts of the clash it was the visitors who walked away with all three points.

A long-range effort from Lucy Graham slipped through the hands of Anke Preuss on the cusp of half time and the Reds were unable to recover.

It was a performance symptomatic of Liverpool’s season, with the inability to find the net in the league scuppering any chance to secure valuable points.

Liverpool Women have scored just four times in the league to date, ensuring their points tally after 12 games sits at six – where they sit one place above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

While postponed fixtures against Arsenal and Birmingham City in 2020, due to the playing surface at Prenton Park being ruled unplayable, have done little to help the Reds build momentum, Jepson’s side have picked up four points from the last nine available.

And they are out to maintain their upturn in results when they make the short trip to Goodison Park for the first WSL fixture at the ground, with Jepson eager for Liverpool to “make our own luck” on enemy turf.

“When we lost 1-0 at Anfield back in November that really hurt because we didn’t deserve to lose that game,” Jepson said.

“We played some fantastic football and had some great chances. I still can’t believe even now none of them went in but that’s football sometimes.

“It was a bad moment for our goalkeeper Anke Preuss with the goal Everton scored but, to be fair to her, she has bounced back really well and made a brilliant penalty save at Bristol City to win us the game.

“As a group it was a tough pill to swallow because of how well we actually played.

“We know what we need to do on Sunday, everyone has had a taste of the big stage before and we are really looking forward to the game.

“We know the qualities Everton have and it will be a brilliant occasion, so hopefully, we can make our own luck this time around.”

The match at Goodison on Sunday afternoon, 2pm UK, marks yet another step forward for the women’s game and provides invaluable exposure for both clubs in the city.

The players will again ply their trade in front of the masses, no less than they deserve, and Jepson is relishing the occasion for the players.

“We can’t wait for Sunday and the opportunity to play at Goodison Park in a Merseyside derby,” she continued.

“It’s incredible and another opportunity for our girls to play at a Premier League stadium. I’m sure there will be lots of fans there, which will be another great experience because I do believe female footballers should be playing in front of big crowds.

“We have already done that this season at our home, Anfield, and to get 23,000 was absolutely fantastic.”

