Rhian Brewster is gaining fierce backing among the Swansea support, with the Liverpool loanee scoring his fourth goal in 10 games with the Championship club.

Brewster joined the Swans on a half-season deal in January, and has taken up a regular role under Steve Cooper as he enjoys his first taste of senior football.

The 19-year-old netted his first goal for the club in only his second outing, and has featured in every game since making the switch to south Wales, starting nine of 10 games.

He made his ninth start on Saturday, leading the line for an away clash with Blackburn, with Cooper calling for a response to their unfortunate 1-0 loss to Fulham in midweek.

Sam Gallagher had put Blackburn ahead within 25 minutes, but it fell to Brewster to equalise before the break, with the striker firing a brilliant half-volley beyond Christian Walton from outside the box.

The game ended at 2-2, with Andre Ayew’s second-half goal cancelled out by Bradley Johnson in the last minute, but Brewster’s contribution was impressive regardless.

Along with his goalscoring ability, the youngster is catching the eye for his work ethic and “thriving off being a wind-up merchant,” having picked up a yellow card for ‘excessive celebration’—his fifth in 10 games.

One Swansea fan described Brewster as his “favourite loan player ever,” which highlights the impact he has already had on Cooper’s side:

Rhian Brewster might go down as my favourite ever loan player. He scores goals. Works his ass off. Plays like he actually gives a fuck. And – most importantly – he’s a massive shithouse who thrives off being a wind-up merchant. Top, top bloke. — Ashley (@ASHiLEYjAMES) February 29, 2020

Would love to get him back for a full season next year. I agree, top, top talent. Borini-esque. If we’d had him since August, we’d be in the play off places by now, and in spite of playing some very average and unambitious footie this season. — Andy Tidy (@andytidy_80) February 29, 2020

rhian brewster is such a shit house i love it — Jack Davies (@JackDaviesSCFC) February 29, 2020

Not sure we deserve Rhian Brewster — rachel (@rachl_sra) February 29, 2020

The likes of Fabio Borini, Jonathan de Guzman and Alan Tate were offered as other examples of Swansea’s standout loanees, and given their performances while at the Liberty that is a testament to Brewster’s form so far.

His frequency picking up yellow cards could be a concern to Cooper, however—and, by extension, Jurgen Klopp—but few could argue against his fighting spirit.

It has been a formative loan spell for Brewster so far, and the hope is he can continue his excellent form so far ahead of a return to Merseyside in the summer.

He will still face a battle for a place in Klopp’s squad, particularly if another attacking signing is made, but he has shown he has the mentality to compete for his spot.